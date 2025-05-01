Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Chelsea want Catalans ace, Bayern Munich eyeing Jonathan Tah, and more - May 1, 2025

Barcelona secured a hard-fought 3-3 draw against Inter Milan at home on Wednesday, April 30, in the Champions League semifinal first leg. Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres found the back of the net. Yann Sommer scored an unfortunate own goal to keep the tie on the balance ahead of the season leg.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have set their sights on Ronald Araujo. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich are planning to take Jonathan Tah to the Allianz Arena this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from May 1, 2025.

Chelsea want Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo

Chelsea are planning a move for Ronald Araujo this summer, according to Fichajes.net. The report adds that Bayern Munich and Juventus are in the race as well.

The Uruguayan defender has been linked with an exit from Barcelona for a while. Araujo has struggled to break into the starting XI under Hansi Flick this season, further adding to speculation regarding his future.

The player signed a new deal with the Catalans until 2031 earlier this year, but that hasn't deterred his suitors. Chelsea are looking to add more steel to their backline and are reportedly planning to take the 26-year-old to Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are long-term admirers of Araujo and are ready to rekindle their interest in the player this year. The LaLiga giants are well stocked in defense and could afford to let him go.

Barcelona have reportedly inserted a €65 million release clause in his deal contract, which will be music to the ears of his suitors. Despite his struggles at Camp Nou, Araujo is an established face in the European circuit and could be a fantastic option for his suitors.

Bayern Munich eyeing Jonathan Tah

Jonathan Tah

Bayern Munich are planning to hijack Barcelona's move for Jonathan Tah, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. The German defender's contract with Bayer Leverkusen expires this summer, and he has already announced that he will leave.

The Catalans have reached an agreement to sign the player for free. However, the deal isn't completed yet, so there's a chance that he could end up elsewhere.

The LaLiga giants remain the favorites to win the race for his services, but there are many parties in the race at the moment. Bayern Munich are looking for an upgrade on Kim Min-jae and have identified Tah as an option.

The 29-year-old is proven in the Bundesliga and could hit the ground running with a move. Meanwhile, Barcelona may have to offload players before they can sign Tah.

Marcus Rashford desperate to join Barcelona

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford is eager to move to Camp Nou this summer, according to SPORT. The English forward is currently on loan at Aston Villa, having joined them from Manchester United in the winter.

Rashford has registered four goals and six assists from 17 games for the Villans, who have an option to sign him permanently at the end of this season. However, the 27-year-old is prioritising a move to Barcelona instead.

The Catalans were interested in the player in January, but failed to secure a move. Rashford is now willing to take a significant pay cut to help a deal cross the line this summer.

