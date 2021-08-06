Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Club confirms Lionel Messi exit, Pochettino reveal PSG's stance on signing Messi and more - 6 August 2021

It's one of the saddest days in Barcelona's history as Lionel Messi's departure is confirmed.

Barcelona's financial woes have been well documented. But very few people knew that it had deteriorated to the point where they'd have to part with the best player in the world. Joan Laporta and co. will now go back to the drawing board to plan their agenda for the rest of the summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 6 August 2021.

Manchester City offer three-year contract to Lionel Messi with special exit clause

According to Le10 Sport, reigning Premier League champions Manchester City have taken stock of the latest developments at Camp Nou. They have revived their interest in Messi and have offered him a three-year deal.

As per the offer, Messi will have a two-year stint at Manchester City and then spend a year at their MLS affiliate side New York City FC. It remains to be seen how Manchester City will pull this off, particularly after signing Jack Grealish for £100 million from Aston Villa.

Joan Laporta confirms Lionel Messi will not be staying at Barcelona

Despite agreeing to terms over a new contract, Barcelona will be unable to extend Lionel Messi's contract. La Liga recently lowered their salary cap and despite the compromises that both parties were willing to make, the Catalans will not be able to renew Messi's contract.

"Leo wanted to stay at Barca. We wanted him to stay. I want to thank everyone that has been in the negotiations. There were lots of aspects that needed to be negotiated.

"He is the best player in the world and has other offers, of course. After all of this process, there comes a moment where you have to say 'enough'. You have to analyse it and look at the numbers. In La Liga we have to abide by the rules. We think they could be more flexible, but that is not an excuse. We couldn't abide by it.

"Leo deserves everything. He has proven that he loves Barca. He has his roots in Barcelona. I'm sad but I'm convinced we have done the best for the interests of Barcelona."

Barça president Joan Laporta: “Leo Messi wanted to STAY at Barcelona, he had an agreement to stay at Barça and we wanted Leo to stay. I want to thank Leo’s camp and all people involved in the negotiations. Unfortunately, because of La Liga rules we can’t proceed”. 🔴 #FCB #Messi pic.twitter.com/oCiDwP4Ps7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2021

Mauricio Pochettino confirms PSG are in talks with Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain could yet make the signing of this summer. Now that Lionel Messi has to move on, only a few clubs could even hope of signing him. Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are two of those teams.

Speaking to the press today, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino confirmed that the club are in talks with Messi. He said (via ESPN):

"Of course [signing Messi] is a possibility. The club is working on it and if there is any information we will communicate it as soon as possible."

ESPN adds that Messi's signing will help the club tie Kylian Mbappe down to a long-term deal.

Paris Saint-Germain are now “progressing” in direct negotiations to sign Leo Messi. Talks ongoing to find the right ‘structure’, PSG are pushing since yesterday and now feeling confident. 🔵🔴🇫🇷 #Messi



Manchester City are still quiet. PSG (and Neymar...) working for Messi. #PSG pic.twitter.com/DsdI6knxs7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2021

