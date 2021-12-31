Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Club looking to close four signings in January, Barca reject chance to sign Alvaro Morata and more - 31 December 2021

Barcelona sit seventh in the La Liga table as 2021 draws to a close. New manager Xavi Hernandez has endured a rocky start to his managerial reign. He has his work cut out trying to turn his side's fortunes around after a rough start to the new season.

The Catalans are set for a busy January transfer window as well. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 31 December 2021.

Sergino Dest agent says player has a lot of options

FC Barcelona v Levante UD - LaLiga Santander

Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest has reportedly failed to impress new manager Xavi Hernandez. It has been widely reported that Barcelona will look to sell the right-back if a good offer comes.

Bayern Munich and Chelsea have been linked with the 21-year-old. Dest's agent has now revealed (via TZ) that if push comes to shove, the player won't have any trouble finding another club.

The US international's agent Herr Bliemeister said:

“He has a lot of inquiries, even in the summer he had a lot of offers. But his coach at the time, Ronald Koeman, really wanted to keep him.

“We’ll see what happens nows. One thing is clear: a player like Sergiño Dest is definitely not lacking in alternatives.”

Barcelona reject chance to sign Alvaro Morata

FC Internazionale v Juventus - Serie A

It was reported on Thursday that Barcelona had identified Alvaro Morata as a potential signing. The 29-year-old is currently at Juventus on loan from Atletico Madrid.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Barcelona have rejected the chance to sign Morata on Atletico Madrid's terms. The Rojiblancos want Barcelona to take Morata on loan for the rest of the season with an obligation to sign him permanently in the summer for €35 million. The Catalans are not happy with the terms of the offer.

However, Barcelona are still interested in signing the Spanish striker. There are also reports that Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone does not want to strengthen a rival and is thus against a deal.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Juve



Obviously, an agreement must be reached with Atletico too - they're open to sell. Barcelona have directly approached Juventus for Álvaro Morata. Xavi wants him - again, Juve are not convinced about Depay as potential part of the deal. This is why is complicated. 🇳🇱🇪🇸 #FCB Obviously, an agreement must be reached with Atletico too - they're open to sell. Barcelona have directly approached Juventus for Álvaro Morata. Xavi wants him - again, Juve are not convinced about Depay as potential part of the deal. This is why is complicated. 🇳🇱🇪🇸 #FCB #JuveObviously, an agreement must be reached with Atletico too - they're open to sell.

Barcelona looking to close four signings in January

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea - Premier League

January is set to be a very hectic month for Barcelona. The Catalans are looking to strengthen and are looking to take care of a good amount of business in the next month. According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are intent on opening talks with super agent Mino Raiola to sign Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui.

They are also hoping to actively pursue a deal for Erling Haaland in January. Finally, Barcelona are hoping to reach an agreement with Chelsea duo Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Both Christensen and Azpilicueta's current contracts expire next summer. As such, they are free to enter into a pre-contract agreement with any club from January 1.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Andreas Christensen has no plans to extend his contract at Chelsea following Barcelona's interest.



His current deal runs out this summer.



(Source: SPORT) 🚨 Andreas Christensen has no plans to extend his contract at Chelsea following Barcelona's interest.His current deal runs out this summer.(Source: SPORT) https://t.co/sPcj8pRyJZ

