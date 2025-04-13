Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Hansi Flick set for renewal, Catalans eyeing Serie A ace, more - April 13, 2025

Barcelona secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Leganes away on Saturday, April 12, in LaLiga. A Jorge Saenz own goal secured all three points for the Catalans.

Meanwhile, Hansi Flick is all set to sign a new deal at Camp Nou. Elsewhere, the Catalans are interested in a Serie A defender.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from April 13, 2025.

Hansi Flick set for renewal

Hansi Flick

Hansi Flick is expected to sign a one year extension to his current deal, according to DirectoGol. The German tactician has been a hit since taking charge as Xavi's replacement at Barcelona last summer.

The Catalans have gone from strength to strength under his tutelage so far, and have already won the Supercopa de Espana. They have reached the Copa del Rey final as well, where they will face Real Madrid later this month.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are leading the title race after 31 games, four points ahead of Los Blancos in second place. Hansi Flick's team also have one foot in the Champions League semifinals, as they lead Borussia Dortmund 4-0 from the quarterfinals first leg.

The German's contract expires in 2026, but the club are eager to tie him down to an extension. The Catalans wanted to hand him a new three-year deal, but Flick isn't too eager for a long-term commitment at the moment.

Instead, the former Bayern Munich manager wants to sign a one-year extension, with the option of an additional year. The manager only wants to focus on the project at hand and doesn't want to invest too much thought into the future. Flick wants to end his coaching career at Camp Nou in a few years.

Barcelona eyeing Jhon Lucumi

Jhon Lucumi

Barcelona are interested in Jhon Lucumi, according to AS. The Gunners remain on the hunt for defensive reinforcements amid the uncertainties surrounding Ronald Araujo's future.

Lucumi has done very well for Bologna this season, registering 36 appearances across competitions, including 33 starts. The Colombian's efforts have struck a chord with the Camp Nou hierarchy, who are now ready to prise him away this summer.

Lucumi is under contract with the Serie A giants until 2026, which makes a move this summer quite likely. The 26-year-old is also open to a new adventure, which could work in the Catalans' favor.

The LaLiga giants recently scouted him and believe that he could be a good addition to the squad. However, Barcelona will face competition from Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan, among others, for his signature.

Atletico Madrid want Clement Lenglet to stay

Clement Lenglet

Atletico Madrid are planning to keep Clement Lenglet beyond his current loan deal, according to AS. The French defender joined Los Rojiblancos on loan from Barcelona last summer and has been in the thick of things so far.

Lenglet has registered 29 appearances across competitions, all but two of which have been starts. Diego Simeone has grown to trust him and Atletico Madrid now want him to stay.

The Catalans are ready to let him go this summer, as they do not have space in their salary structure to accommodate his wages. That could work in Los Rojiblancos' favor, although other clubs could enter the fray at the end of the season.

