Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Joan Laporta confirms two signings, Antoine Griezmann could return to Barca this summer and more - 29 March 2022

After thrashing arch-rivals Real Madrid 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu, Barcelona will return to La Liga action on Sunday against Sevilla. The Catalans are currently third in the league table and have been in great form under new manager Xavi Hernandez.

Barcelona join race to sign Romelu Lukaku

Barcelona have been linked with a barrage of strikers over the course of this season. Reports from earlier this week suggested that Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has an agreement in principle to join the Catalans in the upcoming summer transfer window.

As per Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barcelona have now joined Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the race to sign Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian international is Chelsea's most expensive signing of all time. He joined the club from Inter Milan last summer on a deal worth €113 million.

Lukaku has fallen out of favor at Stamford Bridge after undermining the club in an interview with Sky Sports in late December. His form has been nothing to write home about either, having scored just 12 goals and provided two assists in 34 appearances across all competitions for the Blues so far this term.

Antoine Griezmann could return to Barcelona this summer

Antoine Griezmann joined Barcelona in 2019 for €120 million. He struggled to settle down at the Camp Nou and was shipped out to his former club Atletico Madrid on loan last summer.

It has been widely reported that Atletico Madrid have an obligation to sign Griezmann if he appeared in 50% of their matches this season when he is available. He has thus far played in 66% of their matches.

But contrary to those reports, Goal claims that there is no clause in his loan agreement that places an obligation on Atletico Madrid to sign him permanently this summer. However, Atletico Madrid do have the option to extend the Frenchman's loan spell by a year.

The Rojiblancos will only be obligated to sign Griezmann for €40 million if they extend his loan spell by another year and he goes on to appear in 50% of their matches.

Joan Laporta says Barcelona have completed two signings

Barcelona have been very enterprising in the transfer market under Joan Laporta. The club president has now revealed in an interview with RAC1 (via SPORT) that they have now completed two signings.

He said:

“We have completed two signings for next season already: one is a midfielder, the other is a centre-back. But I’m not allowed to mention their names."

The defender is most likely to be Andreas Christensen of Chelsea, according to reports. Franck Kessie has reportedly agreed to join Barcelona this summer as a free agent, as per the reliable Fabrizio Romano.

Of course, Franck Kessié and Andreas Christensen deals are both fully agreed. Barça president Laporta confirms: "We've completed two signings for the next season: one is a midfielder, the other one is a centre-back. But I'm not allowed to mention their names". ✍🏻Of course, Franck Kessié and Andreas Christensen deals are both fully agreed. Barça president Laporta confirms: "We've completed two signings for the next season: one is a midfielder, the other one is a centre-back. But I'm not allowed to mention their names". ✍🏻📑 #FCB Of course, Franck Kessié and Andreas Christensen deals are both fully agreed.

