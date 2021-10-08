Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Joan Laporta says he wished Lionel Messi would play for free, Barca interested in PSG goalkeeper and more - 8 October 2021

The early stages of the post-Lionel Messi era have been quite cruel on Barcelona. Ronald Koeman's side have won just one of their last six games and lost 2-0 to reigning La Liga champions Atletico Madrid in their latest outing. There is a lot of pressure on the manager and the players to start delivering some positive results.

let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 8 October 2021.

Barcelona interested in Gianluigi Donnarumma

Spanish publication Fichajes, Barcelona are preparing for a future without Marc-Andre ter Stegen. They are looking at potential replacements and have reportedly identified Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as an ideal candidate.

Ter Stegen signed a contract extension last year and is currently tied to Barcelona until 2025. However, the Catalans cannot hold on to him due to their financial troubles and will look to offload him in the summer next year.

Donnarumma only joined Paris Saint-Germain from AC Milan this summer. He has not exactly been able to displace Keylor Navas as the club's number 1 so far and has only made three appearances so far.

Donnarumma has been in great form this year and was chosen as the Player of the Tournament at Euro 2020. If Barcelona do end up cashing in on Ter Stegen, they are likely to make a move for Donnarumma. However, PSG won't be willing to sell him for cheap and that could prove to be an impediment for Barcelona.

Barcelona set to extend contracts of Pedri and Ansu Fati

Despite all their hardships in the new season, Barcelona can be proud of how good their young players are looking. Pedri and Ansu Fati have shown immense potential and tying them down to longer deals is a priority for the club at present.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said in an interview with RAC1 (via Barcelona's official website) that contract talks with Ansu Fati are on the right track. As per reports, Ansu Fati has informed his agent Jorge Mendes that he wants to stay put at Barcelona despite their financial woes.

Laporta also claimed in the interview that renewal talks with Pedri are at an advanced stage. Pedri has become a fixture in Ronald Koeman's starting lineup and was chosen as the Best Young Player of the Tournament at Euro 2020 this summer.

Laporta was quoted as saying:

"Contract negotiations for Pedri and Ansu Fati are going well. We hope to share the good news next week."

Joan Laporta says he wished Lionel Messi would play for free

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has made the rather bizarre claim that he hoped Lionel Messi would decide to play for free for the club. The Catalans had agreed on the terms of a new deal with Messi but it couldn't be made official as Barcelona had already breached La Liga's salary cap.

In an interview with RAC1, Laporta said:

"With Messi I do not get angry because I appreciate him. I know he had a huge desire to stay, but also a lot of pressure because of the offer he had.

“Everything indicates that he already had the offer from PSG. Everyone knew that he had a very powerful offer. We knew from Messi that they had a very good offer.

“At no time do I think of going backwards. I think I'm doing the best for Barca. Nobody can put the institution at risk.

“I did hope that at the last minute Messi would say that he would play for free. I would have liked that and he would have convinced me. I understand that the league would have accepted it. But we cannot ask that of a player of his level.”

