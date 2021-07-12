Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi to stay at Barca as La Liga approves registration, Club join race to sign Euro 2020 midfield sensation and more - 12 July 2021

Barcelona have reportedly made a huge breakthrough in their efforts to extend Lionel Messi's contract.

Barcelona's severe financial issues have become the talk of the town. The club are struggling to bring their wage bill under the La Liga salary cap. Club president Joan Laporta is a busy man as he tries to offload fringe players and get Lionel Messi's contract extended.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 12 July 2021.

Manchester City join Atletico Madrid and Juventus in race for Antoine Griezmann

France v Switzerland - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

Antoine Griezmann is one of the highest-earners at Barcelona. Due to the terrible financial situation that the Catalans find themselves in, they are looking to offload Griezmann. The French forward is no longer untouchable following the arrival of Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay.

According to Sport, the 30-year-old has no shortage of potential suitors. Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Juventus are interested in securing his services. Ronald Koeman is reportedly keen to sell Griezmann to a non-Spanish outfit and this gives City and Juventus an edge over Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona interested in Renato Sanches

Spain v Portugal - International Friendly

Barcelona are still looking to bolster their midfield after missing out on Georginio Wijnaldum. Renato Sanches was one of Portugal's best players at Euro 2020. He also had an excellent 2020-21 season where he won the Ligue 1 title with LOSC Lille.

According to Le10 Sport, Barcelona are among the clubs that have registered an interest in the 23-year-old. Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the central midfielder who looks set to hit his peak in the coming years.

However, Sanches has two years remaining on his contract with LOSC Lille. The Ligue 1 outfit are therefore in a good position to strike a lucrative deal for the Portuguese international. As a result, the chances of Barcelona signing him this summer are rather slim.

Barcelona 'eye shock move for Lille's Renato Sanches' after his impressive displays at Euro 2020 https://t.co/w8zhCt2haZ — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) July 12, 2021

La Liga approve registration of Lionel Messi

Brazil v Argentina: Final - Copa America Brazil 2021

According to AS, Lionel Messi will continue to be a Barcelona player. La Liga have reportedly approved the Argentina international's registration. Joan Laporta and the player's father and agent Jorge Messi have reached an agreement over a new contract.

The deal is set to be announced officially in a few days. La Liga reportedly gave their approval after Barcelona offered a set of guarantees regarding the club's wage limit. It involves the departures of some of their high-earning players.

La Liga has authorized Lionel Messi’s registration and this means he will probably continue as a Barcelona player 😍 pic.twitter.com/LPrnMWyShu — SPORTbible (@sportbible) July 10, 2021

Edited by Shambhu Ajith