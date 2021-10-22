Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi wants PSG teammate sold to Barca, Xavi confirms his dream is to be Blaugrana manager and more - 22 October 2021

Barcelona picked up the first win of their Champions League campaign against Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday. The Catalans are now preparing ahead of the 2021-22 season's first El Clasico on Sunday. A win over their arch-rivals could do Ronald Koeman and his side a world of good.

Ansu Fati opens up on decision to extend contract

FC Barcelona v Dinamo Kiev: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Barcelona extended 18-year-old Ansu Fati's contract earlier this week. The youngster has put pen to paper on a new six-year deal which ties him to the club until 2027. Barcelona have also inserted a €1 billion release clause which practically blocks an exit from the club.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Fati discussed his motivations behind signing a new long-term contract with Barcelona. He said:

“My first option was always to stay at Barça. I am very happy that the club has faith in me. I want to be a winner here.”

Following Lionel Messi's departure, Barcelona handed the number 10 jersey to Ansu Fati who has shown glimpses of his genius in his appearances for the club. On the opportunity to wear the storied number 10 kit, Fati said:

“I was very happy when the captains offered me the chance to wear number ten. I was willing to do it, but I don’t feel any additional pressure. I know it will be impossible to achieve what Leo Messi achieved but I am ready to give my very best."

Xavi says it's his dream to coach Barcelona

Soccerex Asia - Day 2

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is under the scanner and his future hangs in the balance after a poor start to the season. Former player and club legend Xavi is widely regarded as the favourite to take over from Koeman.

The 41-year-old, who currently manages Al-Sadd, has done a stellar job with the Qatari club. He had earlier revealed in an interview that he is 'open to anything' when quizzed about the possibility of returning to Barcelona. Now he has gone on to admit that coaching Barcelona is indeed his dream.

He told 20 minutes (via BarcaBlaugranes):

My idea is to coach Barcelona. I have never hidden it, it is my goal and my dream. I don’t know if it will happen or not, if they will need me or not, but at the moment I am happy to be in Al-Sadd and very proud of it.

“If an offer comes in, it will be evaluated and then we will try to decide, but at the moment I am very happy here.”

Lionel Messi wants PSG to swap Mauro Icardi for Sergio Aguero

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi has had a falling out with PSG striker Mauro Icardi, according to El Nacional. Messi reportedly wants Paris Saint-Germain to swap Icardi for Sergio Aguero.

Icardi is reportedly aware of the fact that Messi is not an admirer of him. In fact, it is claimed that Messi is the reason why Icardi hasn't received a call-up to the national side since 2018.

The 34-year-old wants Sergio Aguero at PSG. The former Manchester City striker arrived at the Camp Nou in the summer as a free-agent. However, he couldn't play alongside Messi as the latter was forced to leave the club due to Barcelona's financial woes.

