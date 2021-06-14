Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Manchester City star trying to force Barca move, Club looking to sign Juventus defender on a swap deal more - 14 June 2021

Barcelona is still a dream destination for some of the biggest football stars and it may help them sign yet another high-profile Premier League player.

Barcelona's initial excitement around the summer transfer window was slightly dampened by Wijnaldum snubbing them and joining Paris Saint-Germain. However, Joan Laporta and co. have done a commendable job so far. They remain committed to bolstering the squad and the club continues to be linked with several top players.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 14 June 2021.

Leicester City interested in Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho has been one of the biggest transfer flops in Barcelona's history The Brazilian struggled to settle down at the Camp Nou after moving in January 2018. Although he showed signs of improvement early in the 2020-21 season, he missed the second half of the season due to an injury.

Coutinho is one of the many players that Barcelona are reportedly keen to offload this summer. According to Mundo Deportivo, Leicester City could offer Coutinho a route back to the Premier League. The Foxes, who have been one of the more consistent sides in the English top-flight in recent years, believe Coutinho can improve their squad.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has coached the midfielder during his time in charge of Liverpool. He was able to get the best out of Coutinho and could be the man to help rejuvenate his career.

Barcelona ready to offer Antoine Griezmann or Ousmane Dembele in exchange for Matthijs De Ligt

One of the departments that Barcelona are looking to reinforce is their defence. According to Le10 Sport, the Catalans have identified young Juventus centre-back Matthijs De Ligt as the ideal signing.

The Spanish press claims that Barcelona are ready to offer one of Griezmann and Dembele in exchange for De Ligt. However, Gazzetta dello Sport claims the former Ajax captain is a big part of Massimiliano Allegri's plans for the upcoming season.

A swap deal is the only way Barcelona can hope to sign De Ligt. They simply don't have the kind of money to fund a move for the player Juventus signed in 2019 for €75 million.

De Ligt: "I am super happy at Juventus, I feel great there."



• And if Barcelona knock on the door?



De Ligt: "Then?"



• Well then you won't say no, right?



De Ligt: "It makes no sense to think about this when they don't knock."



• So they haven't called yet?



De Ligt: "No." pic.twitter.com/nKXC8zhuST — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) May 29, 2021

Aymeric Laporte pressuring Manchester City to agree to Barcelona move

Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte has emerged as a transfer target for Barcelona in recent times. As per Diario Sport, the Spaniard is now trying to force his way out of City. He is reportedly putting pressure on Manchester City to agree to a move to Barcelona.

Laporte believes Manchester City and Barcelona can work out a swap deal due to Barcelona's financial condition. The 27-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester City following the arrival of Ruben Dias from Benfica.

As per reports, Manchester City are also looking to revamp their squad and have told Laporte that he can leave if the 'right offer' comes.

🚨[SPORT] | Aymeric Laporte knows that because of Barcelona’s economic situation, it makes his arrival complex, but he will do anything to try to achieve it. pic.twitter.com/p7PxNKtOOX — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) June 13, 2021

