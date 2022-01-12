Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Manchester United midfielder chooses Barca over PSG, Blaugrana forward in talks to join Atletico Madrid and more - 12 January 2022

Barcelona settled for a 1-1 draw against Granada over the weekend. The result leaves them sixth in the La Liga table with less than half a season remaining.

They will take on Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Supercopa de Espana tonight. The next few weeks are expected to be quite hectic for the club as they look to bolster their squad and offload some deadwood in the transfer window.

Barcelona braced for an offer from Tottenham Hotspur for Ousmane Dembele

According to the print edition of Sport (via Sport Witness), Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to launch a bid for Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman's current contract expires in the summer and talks with Barcelona over a new contract seem to have broken down.

Spurs have reportedly already contracted Dembele's representatives. It is further claimed that a few of Spurs' top officials are set to arrive in Barcelona for further negotiations.

With Steven Bergwijn set to leave Tottenham Hotspur in the next couple of weeks, Spurs are actively looking for a winger. They've also been linked with Adama Traore, who is also a target for Barcelona.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Ousmane Dembele's agent Moussa Sissoko: "We talk a lot about money but when it comes to Ousmane's renewal, it's not about money but about day-to-day management. This sports management with this return to play without training after covid, is what makes things difficult for us." Ousmane Dembele's agent Moussa Sissoko: "We talk a lot about money but when it comes to Ousmane's renewal, it's not about money but about day-to-day management. This sports management with this return to play without training after covid, is what makes things difficult for us."

Memphis Depay in talks to join Atletico Madrid

Memphis Depay joined Barcelona in the summer of 2021. He got off to a promising start but his contributions have since dwindled and the Dutchman has been very inconsistent. As a result, Barcelona are willing to offload him and Xavi has reportedly green-lighted his sale.

According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, Memphis Depay is likely to follow in the footsteps of Luis Suarez and join Atletico Madrid. The 27-year-old signed a two-year contract when he joined the Catalans and thus this summer represents Barcelona's last chance to cash in on him.

In 22 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona, Depay has scored eight goals and provided two assists. The Blaugrana are expected to demand at least €30 million for the forward.

Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in raiding Barcelona for the signing of Memphis Depay



Paul Pogba chooses Barcelona over Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is set to become a free agent in the summer. Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are reportedly interested in the player. PSG are capable of offering him a contract that's more lucrative than what Barcelona can tender due to their financial woes.

However, according to El Nacional, Pogba is enticed by the idea of playing under Xavi Hernandez and therefore prefers Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain. That being said, whether or not the Catalans will actively pursue a deal for Pogba is unclear.

Their priority is signing Erling Haaland and are likely to point all their resources in that direction. Pogba is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury. In 13 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils this term, he has racked up seven assists.

