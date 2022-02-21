Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Memphis Depay could leave on a free transfer in the summer, Spanish striker wants to join Barca and more - 21 February 2022

Barcelona will rejig their squad in the summer but they could lose a few valuable players in the process.

The Catalans beat Valencia in convincing fashion over the weekend. Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang scored a hat-trick and Frenkie De Jong also got on the scoresheet as Barcelona beat Jose Bordalas' men 4-1. The club will be focusing on revamping their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 21 February 2022.

Barcelona to up their offer for Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo has established himself as one of Barcelona's best defenders and is a key player under Xavi Hernandez. The Uruguayan international has entered the final 18 months of his contract and is keen to sign a new deal with Barcelona.

His agents are working hard to make sure Araujo gets a deal that is reflective of his importance to the side. The Catalans have been in talks with the player's camp over a new deal but an agreement is yet to be reached.

According to Sport, Araujo's representatives were surprised by the amount of money Barcelona were able to dish out in January to sign new players. They want Barcelona to show similar enthusiasm in extending Araujo's contract.

Barcelona had previously offered a €3 million per season deal to Araujo but the player turned it down. Xavi wants the club to renew the 22-year-old's contract and Barcelona are reportedly all set to up their offer.

Alvaro Morata still keen on Barcelona move

Alvaro Morata was heavily linked with Barcelona during the January transfer window. The Spanish international is currently at Juventus on loan from Atletico Madrid. Sealing a deal for him proved to be complicated during the winter transfer window and Barcelona eventually pulled out of the race to sign him.

According to SPORT, Morata remains determined to join Barcelona in the summer. Juventus are unlikely to sign him permanently after securing the services of Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina in January.

He has scored just eight goals and provided six assists in 33 appearances across all competitions this season and has been nowhere near his best. Barcelona signed former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January. Howver, he is 32 years old and is walking into the twilight of his career.

Memphis Depay, Luuk De Jong and Martin Braithwaite are tipped to leave the club in the summer as well. As a result, Barcelona might be looking for a striker this summer transfer window which bodes well for Morata.

Memphis Depay could join AC Milan on a free transfer this summer

Following the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres, Memphis Depay has fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona. The Dutchman signed for the Catalans last summer. After impressing in his initial days, Depay's form has dipped massively.

He has scored just eight goals and provided two assists in 23 appearances across all competitions this term. Depay is currently sidelined with an Achilles injury and his involvement is likely to be limited until the end of the season. He has also entered the final 18 months of his contract with Barcelona.

As per Sport (via Forza Italian Football), Depay is expected to seek a contract termination at the end of the season and leave on a free transfer. AC Milan are on the lookout for a striker. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has struggled to stay fit and Olivier Giroud's best days are past him.

The Rossoneri want a younger forward and have reportedly set their sights on Depay.

