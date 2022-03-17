Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Mohamed Salah ready to join Barca, Ajax star responds to Blaugrana transfer links and more - 17 March 2022

Barcelona are set to undergo a massive squad overhaul in the upcoming transfer window and some big stars could end up at the Camp Nou this summer.

After thrashing Osasuna 4-0 on Sunday at the Camp Nou, Barcelona will take on Galatasaray in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie tonight. The Catalans have showcased good form in recent weeks and are currently third in the La Liga table.

Manchester United enter race for Gavi

According to AS, Manchester United are the latest club to register an interest in 17-year-old Barcelona midfielder Gavi. The La Masia product has shown immense potential since making his debut in the opening stages of the ongoing season.

He has quickly established himself as a regular in the Barcelona starting lineup and has also made his senior international debut for the Spanish national team. In 33 appearances across all competitions for the Catalans, Gavi has scored two goals and provided five assists.

Gavi is currently contracted to Barcelona until the summer of 2023 and currently has a release clause of €50 million. Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are very interested in signing the Barcelona prodigy.

Noussair Mazraoui responds to Barcelona links

Barcelona are looking for a long-term solution at right-back and Ajax's Noussair Mazraoui has been extensively linked with them. Recent reports have suggested that the Moroccan international is close to agreeing a move to the Camp Nou.

Speaking at a press-conference (via BarcaBlaugranes), Mazraoui responded to the rumors by revealing that there's nothing concrete on that front yet. He said:

“I haven’t signed anything with Barcelona yet. There’s nothing concrete, I’m not even close to doing it. Otherwise I’d be honest and say so,”

The 24-year-old has been in good form this term for the Eredivisie giants, scoring five goals and providing four assists in 30 appearances across all competitions.

Mohamed Salah willing to join Barcelona

As per Sport, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is willing to join Barcelona. The Egyptian international's current contract with Liverpool expires in the summer of 2023. Liverpool and Salah's camp have not been able to see eye-to-eye over the terms of a new deal.

As a result, the Merseysiders would be open to cashing in on him this summer. Barcelona are wary of Liverpool's negotiating abilities after overpaying Philippe Coutinho in 2018.

Erling Haaland continues to be Barcelona's number one transfer target this summer. However, there is a very good chance that the Catalans will get prised out of a deal for him. As such, Joan Laporta and co. are also looking at alternatives.

As per the report, Salah could be available for around €70 million which is almost as much as Haaland's release clause. However, the 29-year-old's wage demands are reportedly more reasonable than the Norwegian international's.

Salah is one of the most in-form footballers in the world right now. In 36 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool so far this season, he has scored 28 goals and provided 10 assists.

