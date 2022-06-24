Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Ousmane Dembele set to sign new contract with Barca, Club handed boost in Jules Kounde pursuit and more - 24 June 2022

Barcelona believe they have made a major breakthrough in their attempts to tie Ousmane Dembele down to a new deal.

Barcelona finished second in the 2021-22 La Liga season, 13 points behind winners Real Madrid. It was a largely forgettable campaign for the Catalans. The board is now focused and actively working behind the scenes to deliver a successful summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 24 June 2022.

Barcelona approached Luis Suarez as Plan B for Robert Lewandowski

As per SPORT, Barcelona approached former striker Luis Suarez over a potential transfer this summer as an alternative to Robert Lewandowski. Suarez was shown the exit door at Barcelona during the summer of 2020 in rather unceremonious fashion.

He joined Atletico Madrid and was their top scorer in the league as they won the La Liga title in the 2020-21 season. However, the Uruguay international struggled for form and fitness this past term. He is currently set to leave Atletico Madrid as a free agent when his current deal with the club expires at the end of June.

Barcelona reportedly informed Luis Suarez that they would consider signing him in case they fail in their attempts to secure the services of Robert Lewandowski. The Catalans asked Suarez to wait until August before deciding on his next club.

However, Suarez does not want to wait that long and is being heavily linked with Sevilla and Villarreal.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Barcelona will be interested in Luis Suárez on a free if they can't sign Robert Lewandowski!



For the moment, the Uruguayan is not keen on making a return to the Catalan club.



(Source: Barcelona will be interested in Luis Suárez on a free if they can't sign Robert Lewandowski!For the moment, the Uruguayan is not keen on making a return to the Catalan club.(Source: @sport 🚨 Barcelona will be interested in Luis Suárez on a free if they can't sign Robert Lewandowski! 🇺🇾 For the moment, the Uruguayan is not keen on making a return to the Catalan club. 😬 (Source: @sport) https://t.co/35WkfGi4YZ

Barcelona handed major boost in Jules Kounde pursuit

Barcelona are keen to rope in Jules Kounde from Sevilla this summer but their financial troubles have acted as a stumbling block so far. Sevilla have slapped a €65-70 million valuation on the French centre-back and Barcelona do not have the financial ability to match it right now.

Premier League giants Chelsea have also been heavily linked with Kounde. But according to Gerard Romero (via BarcaUniversal), Kounde is not at the top of Chelsea's wishlist this summer. According to Romero, Chelsea have identified two other players who are above Kounde on their transfer wishlist.

Matthijs de Ligt is one of the centre-backs that Chelsea are interested in and only if they fail to land either of their first two choices will they look to sign Kounde.

This is a major boost for Barcelona as this makes them favorites to sign the 23-year-old defender.

Ousmane Dembele will accept Barcelona's contract renewal offer

According to Forbes, Ousmane Dembele wants to kick on at Barcelona beyond this summer and the club believe that he will accept their contract renewal offer. The French winger's camp wasn't willing to budge in negotiations over a new deal and reportedly demanded an exorbitant sum as signing-on fees.

Dembele was one of Barcelona's standout performers in the second half of the 2021-22 season. He topped the La Liga assists chart (13) despite playing just 21 matches. Dembele has reportedly been telling his teammates that he wishes to stay at the club.

He has reportedly had a change of heart and that the club now believe he will accept their contract renewal offer.

GOAL @goal Ousmane Dembele is ready to complete a U-turn on his future and sign a new contract with Barcelona, reports AS ✍️ Ousmane Dembele is ready to complete a U-turn on his future and sign a new contract with Barcelona, reports AS ✍️ https://t.co/PWnGKagRNV

