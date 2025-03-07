Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: PSG eyeing Catalans ace, club suffer Alexander Isak blow, and more - March 7, 2025

Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their LaLiga tie against Osasuna at home on Saturday, March 8. Hansi Flick's team are leading the title race after 26 games, a point ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are interested in a Catalans goalkeeper. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have suffered a setback in their efforts to sign Alexander Isak.

On that note, let's look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from March 7, 2025.

PSG eyeing Inaki Pena

Inaki Pena

PSG have set their sights on Inaki Pena, according to Fichajes. The Spanish goalkeeper was initially handed the No. 1 role at Barcelona following Marc-Andre ter Stegen's injury in September.

Meanwhile, the Catalans convinced Wojciech Szczesny, who had hung up his boots last summer, to come out of retirement. The Pole joined the LaLiga giants in October as a backup for the position, but has recently become the preferred choice under Hansi Flick.

Pena has been relegated to the bench as a result and is understandably least pleased with the situation. The player's contract expires in 2026, so the situation has added to speculation regarding his future.

PSG are paying close attention to Pena as they look to address the goalkeeper position this year. Gianluigi Donnarumma could be on his way out of the Parc des Princes, and should he leave, the Ligue 1 champions want the Spaniard to take his place.

Pena could be open to a move away from Barcelona in search of regular game time. With Wojciech Szczesny reportedly in line for a new deal, the player's situation at the Camp Nou is unlikely to improve. A transfer could work to the benefit of all parties involved.

Barcelona suffer Alexander Isak blow

Alexander Isak

Newcastle United want €170m for Alexander Isak, according to acclaimed journalist David Ornstein. The Swedish forward has been on fire this season, registering 22 goals and five assists from 31 games across competitions.

His efforts have already earned him admirers at Barcelona, who are looking for a new No. 9 this summer. Robert Lewandowski is no longer young and the Catalans have supposedly identified Isak as the Pole's long-term replacement.

The LaLiga giants want to take the 25-year-old to the Camp Nou this year, but Newcastle United's valuation could put a dent in their plans. The player is under contract at St. James' Park until 2028, so the Magpies have the upper hand in negotiations. Barcelona's financial troubles are well documented, so they could struggle to script a move this year.

Frenkie de Jong offered new deal

Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona have offered Frenkie de Jong a new deal, according to journalist Ferran Correas. The Dutch midfielder is in the final 18 months of his contract and hasn't signed a new deal yet.

De Jong initially struggled to break into Hansi Flick's team after returning from injury earlier this season. However, he has been heavily involved in recent games.

The 27-year-old has now registered one goal and two assists from 28 games across competitions. The Catalans are pleased with his efforts and want him to continue his association with the club. However, if Frenkie de Jong fails to agree to an extension, he is likely to be offloaded this summer.

