Now that even Lionel Messi has aired his thoughts on how big-scale changes are due at the Camp Nou, it looks like the Cules are all set to have a busy transfer window.

Barcelona confirm the signing of Rayo wonderkid Fabian Luzzi

Fabian Luzzi has signed for Barcelona

Barcelona have announced the signing of Rayo Vallecano's 16-year-old wonderkid Fabian Luzzi. The youngster will play for the u-19s next season. Luzzi has put pen to paper on a 3-year deal and has the option of extending it by two years.

Luzzi, born in Brazil, is a Spanish national. He has already represented the Spanish international team at youth level.

Barcelona will not be able to afford David Alaba

David Alaba looks set to stay at Bayern Munich

Barcelona will not be able to rope in David Alaba from Bayern Munich in the transfer window unless he comes for free, according to Mundo Deportivo. David Alaba has only one year remaining on his current contract with the Bavarians and as such, Barcelona will be hoping that he will reject their offer for an extension and head over to Camp Nou next summer.

Barcelona's current weakness on the financial front is the result of years of mismanagement at the top levels with the club having spent hundreds of millions on transfer flops like Ousmane Dembele, Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann who have all arguably failed to live up their billing.

It's not that Barcelona are in such a spot that they cannot make changes over the summer. It is just that signing David Alaba is not currently a priority for the Catalans as Jordi Alba seems to have a few more years of shuttling up and down the left wing in him and hence, they are not exactly desperate.

PSG demand €80 million + Ousmane Dembele for Neymar

Josep Maria Bartomeu had earlier told RAC 1 that a deal for Neymar was off the table as it would put a huge financial burden on the club. However, that'd be the case in a straight player for cash deal.

Now Barcelona have been offered fresh hope in their pursuit of their former player who left them for a whopping €220 million a few summers ago. With Neymar's heart set on a return to Camp Nou and his Paris Saint-Germain move not having worked out to his liking, the French champions are willing to negotiate.

As per El Chiringuito Tv, Paris Saint-Germain have told Barcelona that they will be willing to part with Neymar if the Cules are prepared to cough up €80 million and send Ousmane Dembele to Paris.

Ousmane Dembele has struggled to find his feet at the Camp Nou owing to a string of injury problems and some disciplinary issues off the field. He would be looking for a fresh start away from the Catalan club and this could just be the deal that sees Neymar finally returning to Barcelona.