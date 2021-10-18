Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: PSG offer striker to Blaugrana as part of swap deal, Former Barca player says he is ready to return to club and more - 18 October 2021

Amid mounting pressure, Barcelona registered a 3-1 win over Valencia over the weekend thanks to goals from Ansu Fati, Memphis Depay and Philippe Coutinho. Ronald Koeman will need his side to produce more results of the same kind over the next few weeks as his future as Barcelona manager continues to hang in the balance.

Ronald Koeman praises Philippe Coutinho

FC Barcelona v Valencia CF - LaLiga Santander

Philippe Coutinho came off the bench to score Barcelona's third goal against Valencia on Sunday. The Brazilian missed the majority of the 2020-21 season due to a knee injury. He is back now and manager Ronald Koeman has said that he has always believed in the midfielder's abilities.

Speaking to the press about Coutinho's impact off the bench, Koeman said:

"It was good. When he entered the game he was good. With his freedom we were able to control the game better. He knows how to score goals.

"He has taken an important step because I have always believed in Coutinho. Physically, he is getting better and better."

Dani Alves offers himself to Barcelona

Gold Medal Match: Men's Football - Olympics: Day 15

Barcelona legend Dani Alves has offered his services to the Catalans. The Brazilian is currently a free agent and is looking to find a club. In a new interview, Alves opened up about his desire to play for Barcelona again. He told Diario Sport:

“It would be taking advantage a bit to say now Barça need me. I always said I left because I saw things weren’t how I thought they should be. You don’t want to see everything that happened before my exit.

“I left saying that when Barça needed and wanted me I would return regardless of where I was. There’s too much love, respect and care I have for this home.

“If Barca think they need me all they need to do is call. I believe I can add things wherever I go but at Barca now especially with the youngsters they have.

“We were young once and we weren’t prepared to defend a responsibility as big as defending Barca is, no matter how good they are or how much they are spoken about. It’s all new. You need a mix of young and old to give balance and the chance to fight for great things.”

Alves spent eight years at Barcelona between 2008 and 2016. During his stint at the club, he won six La Liga titles, three Champions League titles, four Copa Del Reys, for Supercopa de Espanas, three UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cups.

PSG to offer Mauro Icardi in exchange for Sergio Aguero

FC Barcelona v Valencia CF - LaLiga Santander

According to Spanish publication El Nacional, PSG are prepared to offer Mauro Icardi to Barcelona in exchange for Sergio Aguero. Icardi, who joined the Parisians in 2019, hasn't hit the heights of his Inter Milan days and is no longer considered indispensable.

He has scored 36 goals in 73 appearances across all competitions for PSG but has fallen down the pecking order following the arrival of Lionel Messi. The Ligue 1 outfit want to pull off a straight swap which will see Icardi join Barcelona while Aguero goes the other way.

Sergio Aguero joined Barcelona as a free-agent in the summer but only made his debut this Sunday against Valencia. The Argentina international reportedly chose to join Barcelona to play alongside his friend and compatriot Lionel Messi.

Unfortunately for Aguero, Messi was forced to leave Barcelona. He hasn't hit the ground running at PSG and has scored just one goal in six appearances so far and could do with a familiar face being around.

