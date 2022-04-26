Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Robert Lewandowski pushing to join Barca, Sevilla to battle Blaugrana for former Real Madrid winger and more - 26 April 2022

Barcelona have been handed a major boost in their efforts to sign Robert Lewandowski this summer.

After showing signs of massive improvement under Xavi Hernandez for several weeks, Barcelona have now fallen to three successive defeats in La Liga. The Catalans are still second in the table but that's most likely as high as they are going to go in the table this term.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 26 April 2022.

Frenkie De Jong wants to leave Barcelona

Frenkie De Jong is a player who has been extensively linked with an exit from Barcelona this season. The Dutch midfielder chose to declare earlier this season that he wants to stay put at Barcelona, a sentiment echoed in the words of maanger Xavi Hernandez as well this past week.

Responding to De Jong's exit rumours in his latest pre-match press conference, Xavi said (via Daily Mirror):

"He is playing at a very good level and has to continue here – he can be one of the best midfielders in the world for years to come. If it were up to me, I would continue here for many more years. He is very important and can mark an era here. He has to score, assist and he has to be the protagonist."

Jordi Cruyff insisted after this weekend's loss to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday that the Catalans don't plan on selling De Jong. He said:

"We will not sell Frenkie de Jong, he’s a player valued highly within the club."

But as per a report in MARCA (via Forbes), De Jong has now had a change of heart and wants to leave the club this summer. It is further claimed in the report that the Catalans are also open to selling him should the right offer come.

Sevilla join Barcelona in race to sign Angel Di Maria

Due to their financial troubles, Barcelona are once again looking into the free-agent market this summer. The Catalans have reportedly already reached an agreement with AC Milan's Franck Kessie and Chelsea's Andreas Christensen to join them as free agents at the end of the season.

Spanish journalist Gaston Edul reported a few days ago that Barcelona have emerged as a potential destination for Angel Di Maria. As per Spanish publication Fichajes, Barcelona will face competition from Sevilla in their efforts to sign the Argentina international.

Di Maria's current contract with PSG expires this summer. He has been a very important part of the Parisians' plans over the past few years but has become a peripheral figure at the club following Lionel Messi's arrival last summer.

Robert Lewandowski willing to take pay cut to join Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski is among the most high-profile players who are tipped to leave their current clubs this summer. According to Mundo Deportivo, the legendary Polish striker is pushing to join Barcelona and is willing to take a pay cut in order to join them.

Lewandowski has a little over 12 months remaining on his current contract with Bayern Munich. Club director Hasan Salihamidzic recently revealed that negotiations over a new deal will begin soon.

However, the latest report claims that Lewandowski is keen to take on a new challenge after having won everything there is to be won at Bayern Munich.

Joan Laporta is reportedly very keen to sign Lewandowski and wants to make the 33-year-old the marquee signing of the summer. The Bayern Munich striker is expected to be available for a price in the ballpark of €40 million.

