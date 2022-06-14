Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Xavi asks senior player to leave club, Barca want French centre-back and more - 14 June 2022

Xavi Hernandez wants to overhaul Barcelona's defence this summer and it looks like he has made some major decisions.

Barcelona finished second in the 2021-22 La Liga season, 13 points behind winners Real Madrid. It was a largely forgettable campaign for the Catalans. The board is now focused and actively working behind the scenes to deliver a successful summer transfer window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 14 June 2022.

Atletico Madrid don't want to pay €40 million for Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid signed Antoine Griezmann last summer on a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy for €40 million at the end of the 2022-23 season. The clause was set to come into operation if he plays at least 45 minutes of each game for which he has been available for.

Griezmann struggled to make an impact for Atletico Madrid in the 2021-22 season and the Rojiblancos are not keen to pay as much for him anymore, as per Diario SPORT.

Griezmann scored just eight goals and provided seven assists in 39 appearances across all competitions for Diego Simeone's side in the 2021-22 campaign. Atletico Madrid struggled as a team as well and failed to defend their La Liga title, finishing third in the table this term.

The report claims that Atletico Madrid are looking to find a different solution to lower the cost of signing Griezmann at the end of his loan deal. They are considering offering players as a makeweight in order to lower the cost.

Xavi tells Gerard Pique his time at Barcelona is over

Diario Sport claims that Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has told club veteran Gerard Pique that he won't be an automatic starter in the upcoming season. Xavi reportedly cited unprofessional behaviour and physical issues as the reasons behind his decision.

The report adds that the main factor behind Xavi's decision is that Pique is not entirely focused on football and gets involved in far too many off-field issues. He also runs multiple businesses.

Xavi reportedly told the 35-year-old that the honorable thing to do would be to leave Camp Nou by mutually agreeing to terminate his current contract runs which till 2024. However, Pique has refused to leave Barcelona.

He also reportedly insists that he will focus on training and will not get distracted by his off-field commitments.

Xavi wants Jules Kounde as Gerard Pique's replacement

According to Sport, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez wants Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde as Gerard Pique's replacement. Xavi wants Kounde to partner Ronald Araujo at the heart of defence.

However, the French centre-back will cost around €60 million and the Catalans will have to fend off interest from Chelsea as well. Xavi is reportedly of the opinion that if Barcelona are going to break the bank on a defender this summer, it has to be Kounde.

