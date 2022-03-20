Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Xavi discusses potential Lionel Messi return, Nicolas Tagliafico hints at summer move to Barca and more - 20 March 2022

Barcelona manager Xavi has talked about the possibility of bringing Lionel Messi back to the Camp Nou ahead of Sunday's El Clasico.

Barcelona came from behind to register a 2-1 win over Galatasaray in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie in midweek. They have now progressed to the quarter-finals of the competition.

The Catalans have been in good form in recent weeks and are currently sitting fourth in the La Liga table. They take on Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu tonight.

Carlo Ancelotti praises Xavi for his work at Barcelona

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has praised new Barcelona manager Xavi's work so far and has said that the Catalans have improved a lot since his appointment. In 25 matches under Xavi so far, Barcelona have registered 14 wins, seven draws and four losses.

Speaking to the press ahead of Sunday's El Clasico, Ancelotti said:

"Barcelona's identity never changes, as the club has a clear style. Xavi fits in with that style well and the team have improved a lot under him. They're a complete team and are playing well. My opinion is that he is doing a good job."

Nicolas Tagliafico says transfer to Barcelona will be easier in the summer

Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico was heavily linked with Barcelona during the January transfer window. The Argentine international has now disclosed his belief that an agreement over a move could be reached in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Tagliafico said:

"There was an interest, the clubs spoke, but they did not agree... It was something complicated for the club at that moment, but I think surely now in June it will be easier.

"I didn't get excited [about Barca's interest], but I expressed what I felt, you don't have to keep it to yourself. But hey, the moment's gone by and now we have to think about what we're experiencing [this season]."

Tagliafico has struggled to nail down a starting berth at Ajax amid all the uncertainty surrounding his future. In 22 appearances across all competitions for the Eredivisie outfit, the 29-year-old has scored two goals and provided three assists.

Xavi says Messi will always be welcome at Barcelona

While speaking to the press ahead of Sunday's El Clasico, Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez was asked whether Lionel Messi is welcome back at the club. To this, Xavi responded (via MARCA):

"He is the best in history and he'll always be welcome at Barcelona. As long as I'm coach, it doesn't matter if he wants to come here every day. I think we owe him a huge amount.

He added:

"He has a contract with PSG and there is little we can say. Like whether he wants to come here every day to watch the training sessions and talk to the coach. What he has given us is priceless."

