Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Xavi puts Frenkie De Jong up for sale, Club keeping tabs on Chelsea star and more - 16 November 2021

Barcelona have appointed Xavi Hernandez as the club's new manager. Ronald Koeman was sacked two weeks ago after the team got off to a poor start to the season. Barcelona will play their first game under Xavi on Saturday night against Espanyol at the Camp Nou.

Newcastle United join Barcelona in race to sign Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson had displaced David de Gea to become the first-choice goalkeeper at Manchester United in the 2020-21 season. However, the youngster missed the opening weeks of the new season with illness. During that time, De Gea regained his spot in the starting lineup by producing a string of impressive performances.

Henderson now finds himself starved for playing time at Manchester United. According to El Nacional, the 24-year-old has attracted attention from Barcelona, who are ready to scour the transfer market for a goalkeeper in January.

However, they are not alone in the race to sign the Englishman as Newcastle United, who are now one of the richest clubs in the world, have also entered the race.

Barcelona keeping tabs on Cesar Azpilicueta

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta's current contract expires next summer. He is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal. According to ESPN, Xavi Hernandez is keen to bring his compatriot to Barcelona if he doesn't renew his contract and is available on a free transfer next summer.

Xavi admires Azpilicueta for his versatility. The Spaniard can play at right-back in a four-man defence or as the right-sided centre-back in a three-at-the-back system. Due to Barcelona's financial troubles, they will once again be focusing on the free agent market this summer.

Xavi puts Frenkie De Jong up for sale

Frenkie De Jong is viewed as one of Barcelona's most prized assets. However, due to their financial troubles, the Catalans might be forced to part with some of their best players. In order to improve the squad, Xavi needs to free up some funds.

Midfield is a department where Barcelona are pretty well stocked. With both Pedri and Gavi showing plenty of promise, Xavi is ready to offload Frenkie De Jong. They also have Nico and Riqui Puig who'll be looking to make an impression now that a new manager is in charge.

Selling De Jong will fetch the club a lot of money as transfer fees and this can be used to strengthen areas where the team is currently weak. The Dutchman has also not been in great form this season either.

