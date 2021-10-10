Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Xavi says he is 'open to anything' amid Barca links, Club vice president talks about the possibility of signing Erling Haaland and more - 10 October 2021

The early stages of the 2021-22 season have been quite challenging for Barcelona. Ronald Koeman's side have registered just a single win in their last six games and lost 2-0 to reigning La Liga champions Atletico Madrid in their latest outing. There is a lot of pressure on the manager and the players to start delivering some positive results.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 10 October 2021.

Bayern Munich eyeing the signings of several Barcelona players

FC Barcelona v Granada CF - La Liga Santander

As per Diario Sport, Bayern Munich are looking to take advantage of Barcelona's financial crisis by signing several of their players. It is claimed that the Bavarians have already contacted some Barcelona players and told them that their doors are open if they're looking for a fresh challenge.

Several Barcelona players like Pedri, Frenkie De Jong, Riqui Puig and Sergino Dest have been linked with Bayern Munich in the past. The report adds that Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati are two other players who would be welcome at Bayern Munich.

Barcelona vice-president says Erling Haaland signing is not possible

Borussia Dortmund v 1. FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga

Barcelona were one of the clubs that Erling Haaland's agent Mino Raiola had talked to last summer. However, the Catalans' financial woes wouldn't let them pursue a deal and those same issues could stop them from signing him in the near future.

Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste discussed the possibility of signing the Borussia Dortmund striker in an interview with Mundo Deportivo (via Marca). He said:

"I prefer to be governed by the principle of prudence. We come from a situation of a huge economic crisis, therefore prudence. I do not see Haaland [signing] happening now. From now to next year we will see what the situation is and what we can do in terms of signings.

"First we have to lay the foundations of a house that we have found in ruins, so let's focus first on fortifying it.

"Let's feed those at home first and then we'll see what else we can do, without losing sight of the fact that we always want to have the best, and Haaland is one of the best in the world."

Xavi says he is 'open to anything' amid Barcelona rumours

Soccerex Asia - Day 2

Xavi is a Barcelona legend. He is also one of the frontrunners to replace Ronald Koeman. Xavi has been managing Qatar club Al Sadd since 2019. However, he might find it difficult to resist the chance to return to Barcelona.

Xavi has now claimed that he is open to anything when quizzed about the possibility of returning to his former club. He told TVE (via AS):

“Any offer will be evaluated and then a decision will be made. I don’t know where my future will take me, but I’m open to anything.”

For now, Koeman is staying on as the manager of Barcelona. Club president Joan Laporta came out and openly backed him last week in an interview with RAC1 saying:

"We have every confidence in him, he's our coach, and he deserves some leeway as he believes in the team and hasn't been able to call on the entire squad yet."

