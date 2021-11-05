Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Xavi on the verge of becoming Barca manager, Striker set to be offloaded in January and more - 5 November 2021

Barcelona are preparing ahead of their weekend game against Celta Vigo. Their first match since the sacking of Ronald Koeman came against Alaves and it ended in a draw. The club has been actively looking to find a new manager and they are reportedly close to finding a solution.

Sergi Barjuan has been appointed interim coach. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 5 November 2021.

Ousmane Dembele out injured again

Matchday365 @Matchday365 🤕 Ousmane Dembele picked up a hamstring strain in his return from a 5-month absence and will miss time.



This is his injury history since joining Barcelona:

After spending more than four months on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury, Ousmane Dembele returned to the pitch in the midweek win against Dynamo Kiev. Unfortunately, the Frenchman tweaked his hamstring again and the club has confirmed the same via their official website and did not provide a return date.

"For his part, the first team player Ousmane Dembélé has a strain in the semimembranosus muscle of his left hamstring. He is unavailable for selection and his recovery will dictate his return."

Sergino Dest is another player who is nursing an injury. He has a problem with his lower back and his return will also be dictated by the pace of his recovery.

Xavi set to return to Barcelona as manager

Soccerex Asia - Day 2

Al Sadd chief executive Turk Al-Ali revealed today that they have agreed a deal for Xavi to leave the club and join Barcelona as manager. The Catalans have reportedly paid Xavi's release clause stipulated in his contract.

Turki Al-Ali said:

"Xavi informed us a few days ago of his desire to go to Barcelona at this particular time, because of the critical stage his hometown club is going through, and we understand this and decided not to stand in his way.

"The Al Sadd administration has agreed on Xavi's move to Barcelona after the payment of the release clause stipulated in the contract. We've agreed on cooperation with Barcelona in the future.

"Xavi is an important part of Al Sadd's history and we wish him success."

Ronald Koeman was sacked just last week after Barcelona got off to a poor start to the season. Xavi has for long been linked with a return to his former club in the capacity of a coach and finally, it is coming to fruition.

🏆 #76 Al Sadd SC | نادي السد @AlsaddSC Turki Al-Ali: The #AlSadd administration has agreed on Xavi’s move to Barcelona after the payment of the release clause stipulated in the contract. We’ve agreed on cooperation with Barcelona in the future. Xavi is an important part of Al-Sadd’s history and we wish him success. Turki Al-Ali: The #AlSadd administration has agreed on Xavi’s move to Barcelona after the payment of the release clause stipulated in the contract. We’ve agreed on cooperation with Barcelona in the future. Xavi is an important part of Al-Sadd’s history and we wish him success. https://t.co/3FvCOdYl5X

Xavi wants Luuk De Jong shipped out of Barcelona

FC Barcelona v Levante UD - LaLiga Santander

According to SPORT, Xavi wants striker Luuk De Jong to be offloaded in the winter transfer window. The Dutchman was signed on loan from Sevilla on deadline day. However, he has failed to impress and has scored just one goal in nine appearances for the Catalans this term.

Xavi is all set to return to Barcelona as the new manager. He has reportedly decided that De Jong has no place in his plans and wants him shipped back to Sevilla. The 31-year-old was signed on the recommendation of Ronald Koeman in the summer but it has simply not worked out for either party.

