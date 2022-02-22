Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Xavi wants 21-year-old Brazilian winger as Dembele's replacement, Barca to pursue two La Liga stars if Erling Haaland deal fails and more - 22 February 2022

Barcelona will look to revamp their squad in the summer transfer window but they could lose a few high-profile players in the process.

The Catalans beat Valencia in convincing fashion over the weekend. Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang bagged a hat-trick and Frenkie De Jong also got on the scoresheet as Barcelona beat Jose Bordalas' men 4-1. There is plenty of activity away from the pitch as well as the Catalans prepare for a hectic summer.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 22 February 2022.

Alvaro Morata plays down Barcelona rumours

Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata has been extensively linked with Barcelona over the past few months. The Spanish international is currently at Juventus on loan from Atletico Madrid. The Catalans did try to sign him in January but a deal seemed too complicated to pull off at the time.

Barcelona ended up signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on transfer deadline day. But Morata continues to be linked with the La Liga giants. The 29-year-old spoke at a press conference on Monday and responded to the rumors by swearing his allegiance to the Bianconeri. He said (via Goal):

“It’s not important now. I had a conversation with Allegri about it [Barca’s bid] - he told me that Dusan’s arrival would help me and so it has. I’m happy to be at Juventus - if it was up to me, I’d always stay here.”

Juventus have the option of making Morata's loan deal permanent for €45m. But it remains to be seen if they will want to exercise that option, particularly after signing Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina in January.

Barcelona to pursue two La Liga stars if Erling Haaland deal fails

Real Sociedad

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is expected to leave the Bundesliga outfit this summer. A €75 million release clause in Haaland's contract will come into operation at the end of the season. Barcelona are chief among the clubs that have registered an interest in the 21-year-old.

Club president Joan Laporta reportedly wants to sign Haaland by hook, line or sinker despite their financial troubles. However, the Catalans will not be able to outmuscle the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid in a fiscal sense. As a result, they are wary of the prospect of missing out on Haaland this summer.

According to SPORT, if the move for Haaland falls through, they will divert their attention and funds to sign Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak and Sevilla's Jules Kounde. Barcelona are confident that they can cough up the money required to sign the Swedish striker.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with Sevilla centre-back Kounde. But latest reports suggest that the Frenchman is aware of Barcelona's interest and would prefer a move to the Camp Nou over Stamford Bridge.

Xavi Hernandez wants Barcelona to sign Antony in the summer

AFC Ajax

With Ousmane Dembele set to leave the club in the summer as a free agent, Xavi Hernandez has asked for Ajax winger Antony to be signed as his replacement. Spanish news outlet Fichajes claims that Xavi believes Antony is a like-for-like replacement for Dembele.

The tricky Brazilian youngster operates down the right side and loves to cut in from the flanks. In 26 appearances across all competitions for Ajax, Antony has scored 11 goals and provided nine assists so far this season.

The Eredivisie outfit is expected to demand around €50 million for the youngster's services. They paid €15 million to sign him Sao Paulo in 2020.

