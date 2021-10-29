Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Xavi wants Bayern Munich forward at Barca, Blaugrana striker to leave the club in January and more - 29 October 2021

Barcelona have sacked Ronald Koeman and appointed Sergi Barjuan as interim head coach. The team has been in disarray in the opening stages of the new season. A midweek defeat to Rayo Vallecano proved to be the final straw for Ronald Koeman. He will stay in charge until a new coach is appointed on a permanent basis.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barccelona from 29 October 2021.

Joan Laporta refuses to confirm Xavi as the next Barcelona manager

Soccerex Asia - Day 2

Amid mounting speculation, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has refused to confirm that club legend Xavi will be appointed as the next manager. However, Laporta mentioned that he is impressed with the reports he has received about Xavi.

The Barcelona president also added that he would like for the former player to become the Barcelona manager during his presidency. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Laporta said:

"I said it when he went to Qatar, that Xavi would end up being the coach of Barca, in fact I would like him to be coach of Barca during my presidency— what I don't know is when.

"It is true the reports we have about him are very good. I have not followed Al Sadd, but we have talked about Barça games on the phone. We have watched games together almost.

"Let me say no more. For all the talk of Xavi, there are also other options. Barca have other options."

Luuk De Jong could leave Barcelona in January

FC Barcelona v Levante UD - LaLiga Santander

According to Sport, striker Luuk De Jong, who is on loan from Sevilla, could leave Barcelona in January. The Dutchman's loan spell has not gone to plan and he has scored just a single goal in nine appearances across all competitions for the Catalans so far this season.

De Jong was signed on the recommendation of Ronald Koeman as the latter had coached him for the Netherlands national team. Now that Koeman has been sacked, the 31-year-old is unlikely to be used much. His best days are well behind him and his style of play doesn't suit Barcelona either.

Reports suggest that the Catalans will look to bolster their attack in January and that will see De Jong fall further down the pecking order. Besiktas is reportedly interested in the veteran striker.

Xavi wants Barcelona to sign Kingsley Coman

FC Bayern Muenchen v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga

Sport claims that Xavi has told people close to him that he wants Barcelona to sign Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman. Xavi reportedly likes wingers who can cut inside as well as go outside and whip in crosses.

He prefers a 4-3-3 formation and thus wingers play an important role in his system. Coman packs plenty of pace and could be a huge asset when Barcelona break on the counter. The 25-year-old's current contract expires in 2023 and the Bavarians are reportedly looking to sell him next summer.

Barcelona could thus land him on a bargain deal but it would still be difficult for them given their financial woes. Coman has scored just a single goal in eight appearances across all competitions for Bayern Munich this season.

