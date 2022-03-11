Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Xavi wants to bring La Masia graduate back to the club, Juventus want to sign Barca transfer target and more - 11 March 2022

Xavi Hernandez wants to rejig his Barcelona team in the summer but will need to use their limited resources wisely.

Barcelona settled for a goalless draw in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie with Galatasaray on Thursday night. The Catalans have exhibited good form in recent weeks and are currently third in the La Liga table. Despite their financial problems, they are expected to revamp their squad in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Barcelona failed to pick up a win at home against Galatasaray in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie. The Catalans struggled to break down their Turkish opponents and failed to make the most of their chances.

Galatasaray goalkeeper Inaki Pena, who is on loan from Barcelona, produced an excellent performance against his parent club.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez was not pleased with his team's performance and let his feelings known in the post-match interview (via Football Espana).

“It’s not a good result, playing at home. In the second half, we have been something better but when you lower the intensity, you lower everything.

“In the end of the second half, we have been better. We have divided more, we have played with pure wingers. I have put on Pique to divide more, he does that more than Ronald. “Iñaki has been spectacular, but we have not been like in the recent games.

“It’s a null combat. We will go to play in Istanbul as we did in Naples. Iñaki has been spectacular, but we have not been like in the recent games.

“It’s a null combat. We will go to play in Istanbul as we did in Naples.”

Juventus to offer €15 million to sign Alvaro Morata permanently

Villarreal CF v Juventus: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Alvaro Morata was extensively linked with Barcelona in the January transfer window. The Spanish international is currently at Juventus on loan from Atletico Madrid. As per Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport (via Fichajes), Juventus are preparing a formal bid of €15 million.

The Bianconeri are convinced about Morata's abilities and want to sign him on a permanent basis once his loan deal runs out this summer. Juventus do have the option of signing Morata permanently for €35 million as per the terms of his loan agreement.

However, due to Morata being unwanted by the Rojiblancos, Juventus could try sign him for cheaper. Barcelona are reportedly still keeping tabs on Morata. He has scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 37 appearances across all competitions for Juventus so far this season.

Xavi wants Barcelona to sign Alejandro Grimaldo

SL Benfica v AFC Ajax: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Strengthening his backline is a priority for Xavi Hernandez this summer. Barcelona have been monitoring a number of defenders since last summer. However, Benfica left-back Alejandro Grimaldo has now worked his way to the top of Barcelona's wishlist right now, as per Portuguese publication O Jogo.

Grimaldo is a La Masia graduate and is likely to be sold this summer. His current deal with Benfica expires next summer and as such, he is likely to be available for a fee in the ballpark of €15 million this summer.

The 26-year-old has scored six goals and provided seven assists in 39 appearances for the Portuguese outfit so far this term.

