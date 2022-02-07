Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Xavi wants to sign €80 million-rated La Liga defender, Barca prepare three-man shortlist for summer and more - 7 February 2022

Barcelona seem to have already identified the players they will target in the summer transfer window.

The Catalans registered a thumping 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday. It was a pulsating display from Barcelona with several of their players turning in great performances. The win takes them to fourth in the La Liga table. They are currently 15 points adrift of Real Madrid at the top.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories involving Barcelona from 7 February 2022.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reacts to making Barcelona debut

FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga Santander

Former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang copped a move to Barcelona on a free transfer on transfer deadline day. The Gabonese international made his first appearance for the Catalans as a substitute and played close to 30 minutes as Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 4-2 at the Camp Nou.

Taking to social media platform Instagram after the game, Aubameyang wrote:

‘Wearing this jersey for the first time – what an unbelievable feeling!!! Strong team performance and huge win for us today.’

Aubameyang had his contract with Arsenal mutually terminated in January after the player had a falling out with manager Mikel Arteta. During his presentation at the Camp Nou, the 32 year old opened up about the issues he had at his former club.

‘I think it was a problem just with him [Arteta]. I can’t really tell you much. He wasn’t happy and that was it. I can’t say anything else because that’s what happened. I wasn’t very happy and I’m better this way.

‘There were some complicated months. Sometimes football is like that. If I had to say something about this, I would say, on my behalf, I never wanted to do anything bad.

‘Now I have to put this behind me, that is in the past. I want to think about the present.’

Barcelona prepare three-man shortlist for the summer

CA Osasuna v Real Sociedad - La Liga Santander

It is no secret that Erling Haaland is at the top of Barcelona's wishlist this summer. However, due to their financial problems, the Catalans might not be able to pursue a deal for the Norwegian striker. As such, they have now drawn up a three-man shortlist for the summer transfer window.

As per ESPN's Sam Marsden (via Sport), Barcelona have identified Real Sociedad's Alexander Isak and Ajax's Antony as alternatives to Haaland. The final player on the list is 24 year old Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez.

Barcelona are not yet entirely convinced of Isak's ability to hack it at the top level. Meanwhile, they are very confident about Lisandro Martinez.

Xavi wants to sign Jules Kounde

Sevilla v FC Barcelona: Copa del Rey Semi Final First Leg

With Gerard Pique nearing retirement and there being a shortage of top-quality alternatives, Barcelona are looking to strengthen their defence in the summer. According to SPORT, Xavi wants to sign Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde in the summer.

Kounde, who joined Sevilla in 2019, has established himself as one of the best defenders in the league. He is tipped to leave the Andalusians this summer and has been heavily linked with Premier League giants Chelsea.

The Blues are desperate to bolster their defence as well. Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger are currently set to leave Chelsea as free agents in the summer. The Stamford Bridge outfit will thus provide stiff competition to Barcelona in the race to sign Kounde.

However, Sevilla won't sell Kounde for cheap. The Frenchman has an €80 million release clause in his contract. As such, Chelsea are still favorites to sign him in the summer as Barcelona cannot afford to cough up that much money.

