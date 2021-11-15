Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Xavi wants to sign Algerian striker, Barca interested in bringing former player back to club and more - 15 November 2021

Barcelona have appointed Xavi Hernandez as the club's new manager. Ronald Koeman was sacked almost two weeks ago after the team got off to a poor start to the season. There are a lot of expectations on Xavi as he takes charge of his former club.

Dani Alves passes medical at Barcelona

B/R Football @brfootball 38-year-old Dani Alves had a message for those calling out his Barca return 😅 38-year-old Dani Alves had a message for those calling out his Barca return 😅 https://t.co/a1Nrr4pX28

Dani Alves successfully underwent a medical today at Barcelona. The Catalans announced the signing of the Brazilian right-back on a free transfer on Friday. Alves spent eight extremely successful years at Barcelona before leaving the club in 2016.

He has been signed on an initial short-term deal that runs until the end of the season. Alves won't be eligible to play until January when the winter transfer window opens. But he will be presented on November 17.

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets expressed his joy and offered his thoughts on reuniting with his former team-mate.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, he said:

"It's a joy. We know the player Dani is, knowing the professional he is and what he's delivered at his clubs and with his national team, he'll bring us a lot in the dressing room with his character, his winning mentality, his leadership.

"Let's hope it goes well. I'm looking forward to sharing a dressing room with him again."

Xavi Simons linked with Barcelona return

Sevilla v Paris Saint-Germain - Pre-Season Friendly

La Masia graduate Xavi Simons left Barcelona to join Paris Saint-Germain in 2019. The 18-year-old is now being linked with a return to the Camp Nou following Xavi's appointment as head coach.

Cadena SER claims that it is a real possibility and that the board had put his name on the table even before Xavi was hired. Simons' current contract with PSG expires next summer and Joan Laporta is excited about the prospect of the teenager returning to Barcelona on a free transfer.

Xavi is reportedly keen to bring the young midfielder back to Barcelona but it is not a priority for the club right now.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



His agent Raiola wants to make sure on PSG project for Xavi in first team or he’ll look for other clubs. Xavi Simons is more than a talent, he’s doing great. His contract expires in June 2022, PSG are offering him a new deal since June - but it’s still not agreed/signed. 🇳🇱 #PSG His agent Raiola wants to make sure on PSG project for Xavi in first team or he’ll look for other clubs. Xavi Simons is more than a talent, he’s doing great. His contract expires in June 2022, PSG are offering him a new deal since June - but it’s still not agreed/signed. 🇳🇱 #PSGHis agent Raiola wants to make sure on PSG project for Xavi in first team or he’ll look for other clubs. https://t.co/xYG5OYCxdw

Xavi requests board to sign Baghdad Bounedjah

Baghdad Bounedjah and Santi Cazorla of Al Sadd

Algerian striker Baghdad Bounedjah was one of Al Sadd's standout performers during Xavi's time in charge of the club. He has scored 11 goals and provided three assists already this season.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona could be set to make a move for the 29-year-old as new manager Xavi has requested the board to secure his services. Bounedjah was the top scorer in the Stars League last season when Al Sadd won the league title, scoring 21 goals and providing seven assists in 19 appearances.

Barcelona are looking to bolster their striking department. Sergio Aguero has been sidelined for more than three months due to a heart condition. Loan signing Luuk De Jong has performed poorly as well.

However, there are doubts among Barcelona's top brass as to how effective Bounedjah could be in La Liga. This is because there is a huge gulf in class between the Stars League and La Liga. But the Algerian international could still be a decent alternative for Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay.

