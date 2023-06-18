Barcelona will look to sign 27-year-old Argentine star if they fail in their Ilkay Gundogan pursuit - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly considering a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso if they fail to sign their top target Ilkay Gundogan.

According to Spanish journalist Luis Rojo (via Reshad Rahman) reports that the Blaugrana could make Lo Celso an option if they are unable to sign Gundogan. Xavi's side are interested in the Manchester City midfielder who will become a free agent at the end of this month as things stand.

However, Barcelona reportedly have fears that Gundogan will extend his deal with City which expires on June 30. The German captained his side to a treble, winning the Champions League, the Premier League, and the FA Cup.

If Gundogan does extend his deal at the Etihad, the Catalan giants may turn to Lo Celso. The 27-year-old Argentine midfielder impressed this past season while on loan at fellow La Liga side Villarreal. He scored two goals and provided three assists in 29 games across competitions.

Barcelona boss Xavi is said to be an admirer of the midfielder and he could be available this summer. Lo Celso is set to return to Tottenham after his loan spell at the Yellow Submarine comes to an end this summer.

However, Lo Celso faces an uphill battle in breaking into Ange Postecoglou's midfield as Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre Emile Hojberg are undisputed starters following impressive showings this season.

A move for the Argentina international could come to fruition if their pursuit of Gundogan fails. He has two years left on his contract with Spurs and is valued by Transfermarkt at €15 million.

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente heaps praise on Barcelona duo Ansu Fati and Gavi

Gavi started in Spain's win against Italy.

Spain beat Italy 2-1 on Thursday (June 15) to advance to the final of the UEFA Nations League. Barcelona pair Ansu Fati and Gavi both featured and caught the eye as La Roja marched on in the European competition.

Spanish national team manager Luis de la Fuente was impressed by what he saw from the Barca duo. He was pleased with Gavi's display, with the 18-year-old performing well in the middle of the park (via Barca Blaugranas):

“I am very happy with what he gave us in the last game and he will give us more in the future. Today and tomorrow. He will have a great game if he plays.”

De la Fuente continued by touching on Fati's club situation as speculation grows over his future. He claims that he sees a player who is happy and is integrating well into the Spain national team:

“I see him happy, recovering sensations that he had not had in the past. Sharing joy and totally integrated. On the field I see him looking forward to recovering the sensations of the past. Hopefully it will be tomorrow.”

Gavi made one key pass and completed two of three dribble attempts. He played 68 minutes of La Roja's win. Meanwhile, Fati came on in the 74th minute and made one key pass, and didn't look fazed by transfer talk.

