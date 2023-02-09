Barcelona willing to let go of 3 stars in summer to balance their accounts - Reports

Barcelona are reportedly looking to sell three players to raise funds and balance their books. Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati are the players manager Xavier Hernandez will have to part with in the summer.

As per Fichajes, Barcelona need to sell players in the summer to avoid falling foul of FFP and La Liga rules. The report claims that new signings are almost impossible for the Blaugrana unless they offload three first-team players and balance their books.

Raphinha was signed from Leeds United last summer for a reported £55 million fee. The Blaugrana beat Chelsea to the signing, hijacking Arsenal's move for the Brazilian and agreeing a deal with the Lilywhites.

The winger has started to show his talent at the Camp Nou, but his time at the club could be cut short. The aforementioned report claims that the former Leeds star is among the three players the Blaugrana are ready to sell.

Ferran Torres, meanwhile, was signed with a lot of promise from Manchester City, but the Spaniard has not done well. He's the next player on the list and could be heading out of the door when the summer window opens.

The former Valencia winger, signed for £55 million, has interest from a Premier League side. Mundo Deportivo have not named the team but report that a move could happen in the summer.

Ansu Fati is said to be the final name on the list, with Barcelona ready to cash in on their La Masia product. His sale would generate more in FFP value than the former duo.

Manchester United are said to be interested in the Spaniard and could make a move in the summer. Manager Erik ten Hag is keen on bolstering his attack and sees the Blaugrana winger as a good fit.

Xavi wants fresh additions in summer at Barcelona

Barcelona are on top of LaLiga right now, but Xavi wants fresh faces added in the summer. However, the club will have a lot of work to do before getting the players the manager needs.

Sofyan Amrabat and Cesar Azpilicueta are reported to be the top targets, while they are also keeping tabs on N'Golo Kante's contract talks at Chelsea. The Blaugrana lead second-placed Real Madrid (45) by eight points after 20 games in La Liga.

