Barcelona willing to sell player for a loss in the summer window to raise funds - Reports 

Barcelona are willing to sell Raphinha for a loss in the summer transfer window to raise funds, as per a report from Spanish outlet El Nacional.

The Brazil international arrived at Spotify Camp Nou for a fee of €60 million from Leeds United amidst much fanfare. However, he has had a mixed time in Catalonia and has recently become an undisputed starter due to Ousmane Dembele's injury.

However, he hasn't fully convinced Barcelona to keep him beyond the season. The Blaugrana are open to offloading him and are confident of finding a suitor in the Premier League, where he spent two years with Leeds.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are named as potential suitors. Newcastle United are also said to be one of the most interested parties and could make an offer of around €40 million for Raphinha.

This could be accepted by the La Liga giants given their financial troubles which have intensified this season. The club's exit from the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League has left them in urgent need of raising funds.

Raphinha is a full international for Brazil.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has already claimed the club must slash their wage bill by a significant amount to onboard new signings and contracts. Raphinha is believed to be one of the players Barca are willing to sacrifice at the end of the campaign.

He has registered nine goals and as many assists in 37 games across competitions for the Catalan giants so far.

Frenkie de Jong lavishes praise on Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez

Frenkie de Jong has claimed that he is pleased to have Xavi Hernandez as Barcelona's manager.

The Netherlands international was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United last summer, with some questioning his importance under Xavi. However, he stayed at Spotify Camp Nou and has become an important player under the Spanish tactician this term.

De Jong has scored twice and assisted once in 33 games across competitions this season, where he has majorly played as a No. 6 and a No. 8. Giving his thoughts on Xavi, who won every major trophy for Spain and Barcelona as a player, the Dutchman told TV3 (h/t BarcaUniversal):

"Xavi is one of the best midfielders in history. It’s good to have him as a manager, and he helps us a lot. He shows us footage of recent matches and tell us where we can make better decisions."

The 25-year-old could see a further increase in playing time next season given Sergio Busquets' contract situation. The 34-year-old's contract expires this summer and he is yet to put pen to paper on fresh terms.

