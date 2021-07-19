Barcelona youngster is Bayern Munich's 'preferred' new signing - Reports

Bayern Munich are interested in signing young Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest this summer, according to Spanish outlet Sport (via Barca Blaugranes).

According to the aforementioned source, Sergino Dest is Bayern Munich's "preferred choice" as the Bavarians seek a new right-back for the upcoming season.

The Bavarian giants are ready to take advantage of Barcelona's bleak financial situation by signing one of their right-backs this summer with Dest being their preferred option. Barcelona have three right-backs in their squad right now, namely Sergino Dest, Sergi Roberto and Emerson Royal.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are short of right-backs. Benjamin Pavard is their only recognized right-back. So Bayern's interest in Sergino Dest makes sense.

Barcelona's depleting financial issues might force them to sell some of their fringe players. However, both Dest and Emerson Royal seem to be in Ronald Koeman's plans for next season.

In a recent interview, Koeman spoke highly of Emerson. The Barcelona manager said:

“When you are called up for Brazil, with so many great players, that speaks for itself. We had a look at his season with Betis and he will bring a physical quality to our game and given we like our full backs to attack, he will bring us a lot in that sense as well.”

This leaves Blaugrana with just Sergi Roberto. The 29-year-old has been in and out of the Barcelona squad since last season with the Catalan giants seemingly open to selling their academy graduate at the right price.

Sergino Dest previously turned down Bayern Munich to join Barcelona

Despite major interest from Bayern Munich, Sergino Dest is keen to stay at the Nou Camp and fight for his place in the first-team squad. However, this is not the first time Bayern Munich have shown interest in signing the 20-year-old American international.

Prior to joining Barcelona from Ajax, Dest turned down the chance to join Bayern Munich as he preferred Barcelona at the time. In his explanation, Dest had said:

“Bayern are a great club and there was interest from them, but I followed what my heart told me to and for that I signed for Barca. I think it was the right decision. They are a club with so much history and I’ve always wanted to play here.”

