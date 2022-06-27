Bayern Munich decide Robert Lewandoski fee with Barcelona's negotiations set to reach final stage soon - Reports

Bayern Munich have reportedly set their asking price for Barcelona-linked man Robert Lewandowski. The Bundesliga giants have reportedly softened their stance on the situation and are now prepared to let him leave this summer.

According to Tomasz Wlodarczyk (reported via BarcaTimes), Bayern are open to letting him leave in exchange for €50 million. The German side however, want the money guaranteed in one payment and not via clauses.

Lewandowski had previously confirmed that he will not sign a new deal for Bayern and is keen to leave the club this summer. He is entering the final year of his deal at the Allianz Arena and desires to join Barcelona this summer. He said:

"I won't sign a new contract. We have to find the best solution for both sides. I told the club that if an offer comes in, then we have to think about it - also for the club. It's very possible that this was my last game for Bayern. I cannot say 100% but it may have been."

Bayern Munich were previously uninterested in selling Lewandowski to Barcelona or anyone else

Over the course of the summer, Bayern Munich officials have insisted that Lewandowski will not leave the club this year. They believe that Lewandowski will honor his contract and see out his final year, if the Polish forward does not pen an extension.

Club president Herbert Hainer spoke about the situation, when he told Sport1:

"Robert has a contract until 2023. That's how long he will play with us. Oliver (Kahn) and Hasan (Salihamidzic) made him an offer for an extension. Apparently that wasn't accepted."

He added:

"First you start talking, then you negotiate. And at some point after days, weeks, months, we said: This is how we do it. Then we work out the written offer."

Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn said (reported via Metro):

"I can't tell you why Robert chose this way of communicating his situation. Public statements like that don't get you anywhere. Robert should remember what he has at Bayern. He has become one of the best footballers in the world here."

It appears their stance might have changed of late regarding the Polish forward's future. Lewandowksi is also garnering interest from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, who could come into the play should Barcelona fail to cough up the price.

