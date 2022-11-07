Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard wanted by Chelsea and 2 other European giants: Reports

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is reportedly wanted by Chelsea, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid next summer.

As reported by Spanish outlet El Nacional, Chelsea and the two Madrid clubs are lining up moves for the 2018 World Cup-winning defender.

Pavard has his deal with Bayern Munich expiring in the summer of 2024 which means he has entered the final two years of his deal. His contract stand-off with the Bavarian giants has garnered interest from Chelsea, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid have reportedly identified the Frenchman as Dani Carvajal's successor at right-back.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are also interested in the right-back as they still seek a solid replacement for Kieran Trippier. The England international left for Newcastle United in January 2022 and Los Colchoneros are still feeling his void on the right side of the defense.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have struggled in the absence of Reece James at the right-back position due to injuries.

Pavard is a versatile defender who can play either as a right-back or as a centre-back. He also has experience playing at left-back and even as a number six. Such a versatile player would be a brilliant addition to any top club in the world.

Pavard looks tailor-made for a manager like Graham Potter who likes to tweak his system on a regular basis.

The Real Madrid target has endured a mixed campaign so far, having fallen down Julian Nagelsmann's pecking order. He has scored four goals in 19 games across competitions this season, having featured both at right-back and centre-back.

Pavard is highly established at international level and remains a key player for France.

He was a part of Didier Deschamps' side that won the FIFA World Cup 2018 and is also expected to feature for Les Bleus in the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Chelsea could face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for Denzel Dumfries

Chelsea could face competition from Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries, according to Calciomercato via Caught Offside.

The Blues are long-term admirers of the Dutchman and could make a move for the former PSV Eindhoven star in January. Graham Potter is reportedly looking for a new right-back, with the club struggling in the absence of Reece James due to injury.

Dumfries has been thoroughly impressive for Inter Milan since his switch from PSV in the summer of 2021.

The full-back has made 18 appearances for the Nerazzurri this campaign, scoring twice and providing two assists in the process.

However, Chelsea may find it difficult to bring Dumfries to Stamford Bridge, with Tottenham registering their interest in him. The Lilywhites are willing to offer Emerson Royal in a swap deal. This may make their offer more enticing for the Serie A outfit as they won't have to look for a replacement.

