Bayern Munich enter race to sign €60 million-rated Arsenal and Barcelona target - Reports

Bayern Munich could be in a rebuilding mode in the summer, as manager Thomas Tuchel is expected to leave the club at the end of the season. Tuchel's departure could lead to a series of roster changes and according to reports, the Bavarians have already been linked to Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi.

Zubimendi is under contract with the Basque side and any interested team should pay Real Sociedad 60 million euros. According to Bild, Barcelona and Arsenal are also in the mix to sign the 25-year-old defensive midfielder.

"In their search for a holding midfielder, Bayern have distanced themselves from a move for João Palhinha for now. The club is now focused on Martín Zubimendi as a priority target for the position. Zubimendi played under Xabi Alonso at Real Sociedad B and both share the same agent," Tobi Altschaffl of Bild reports.

"Therefore, appointing Alonso as the new coach would increase the club’s chances of signing the Spanish midfielder. Zubimendi has a €60m release clause. Arsenal and their coach Mikel Arteta are also interested."

Zubimendi has played 35 games across all competitions so far and has scored four goals and provided one assist. Real Sociedad were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League last week, after losing both legs of their tie against Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16 (aggregate 1-4).

Meanwhile, the Basques are sixth in La Liga standings with 43 points but are 12 and 10 points behind Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao, who are fourth and fifth, respectively.

Bayern Munich landing Xabi Alonso could make Martin Zubimendi move easier: Reports

Bayern Munich have started their search for a new head coach and Xabi Alonso appears to be their top candidate, according to Sky Sports. The Spanish coach is expected to lead Bayern Leverkusen to the Bundesliga title, as they are 10 points ahead of Bayern Munich in the standings with nine games left to play.

Alonso appears inclined to make a move to the Bavarians, who will have to pay between €15 and €25 million to land him, per a Sky report. Xabi Alonso has emerged as a candidate for Liverpool as well, as Jurgen Klopp will leave the club in the summer.

If Alonso, who started his career with Real Sociedad back in 2000, takes over the Bavarians, it could become easier for the German club to convince Martin Zubimendi to join Bayern Munich.