Bayern Munich enter race to sign Manchester United star ahead of deadline day – Reports

Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign Manchester United's out-of-favor winger Jadon Sancho, according to HITC. A host of European clubs have shown interest in Sancho, and Bayern Munich are the latest side to enter the race for his signature.

The English winger doesn't seem to be part of manager Erik ten Hag's plans going forward. Despite travelling with the Red Devils to the Amex Stadium in their 2-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion, Sancho was left out of the squad. He is widely expected to leave the club during the ongoing summer transfer window.

Bayern Munich have turned their attention towards Sancho as they are reportedly prepared to let Kingsley Coman leave. The French winger has been linked with the likes of Barcelona and Arsenal, and Bayern Munich see Sancho as a potential replacement.

Chelsea and Juventus have so far been linked with Sancho, with the Blues reportedly planning a swap deal. The Serie A giants, on the other hand, reportedly want to sign the 24-year-old on loan.

Jadan Sancho joined Manchester United in 2021 from Borussia Dortmund for a reported €73 million fee. He spent the second half of last season on loan with Dortmund. During his three-year stay at Old Trafford, he has scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 83 appearances across competitions.

Raheem Sterling open to a move to Manchester United as Bayern Munich eye Jadon Sancho – Reports

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling is reportedly open to joining Manchester United. The English forward is reportedly on his way out of Stamford Bridge and is not part of manager Enzo Maresca's plans.

The west London club are reportedly open to including Sterling in a move for Jadon Sancho. As per the Daily Mail, Sterling is ready to join Manchester United if the opportunity arises.

