Bayern Munich fear Real Madrid will swoop in for star player soon - Reports

Bayern Munich are fearful that Real Madrid will make a move for Jamal Musiala soon.

Musiala, 19, has become a protagonist for Bayern, despite his young age.

He has scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists in 22 appearances this season.

The attacking midfielder represented Germany at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, making three appearances and providing an assist.

Musiala also finished runner-up to Gavi in the Kopa Trophy race, and his stock continues to rise.

Concerns are growing at the Allianz Arena that Real Madrid may consider moving for Musiala if Bayern do not tie him down to a new deal, per Diario AS.

He has four years left on his deal, having arrived at the Bavarian club from Chelsea in 2019.

Real Madrid's current transfer strategy is to target young players that can follow in the footsteps of Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, and Federico Valverde.

They have lured 16-year-old Brazilian sensation Endrick to the Santiago Bernabeu from Palmeiras.

Los Blancos also have eyes on Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, 19, who rivals Musiala as one of the best teenagers in the Bundesliga.

It may not be too long until Madrid are setting their sights on Musiala if Bayern do not extend his deal.

According to BILD, Bayern are working on a contract extension amid potential interest in his services.

The Bavarians manager Nagelsmann lauded Musiala as the best teenager he had ever worked with in 2021, saying (via Bullinews.com):

"He's incredibly good with the ball, but I'll also say that there's much more to come from him. He still has a lot of potential that we can help him realise. What he does with the ball at his feet, he must have a magnet somewhere inside him. The ball just keeps coming back to him."

Real Madrid identify Juventus' Manuel Locatelli as a Plan C signing

Locatelli is considered by Madrid

Real Madrid continue to be heavily linked with moves for midfield duo Bellingham and Benfica's Enzo Fernandez.

However, if Los Blancos are unable to lure either of the pair to the Santiago Bernabeu, they will reportedly consider Juventus' Locatelli as an alternative.

The Italian could be available on the cheap amid the Old Lady's financial struggles.

He is on loan at the Allianz Stadium, but Juve are obligated to buy Locatelli for €35 million at the end of the season.

Locatelli has made 12 appearances this season and is a key part of Massimiliano Allegri's midfield.

He arrived in Turin last season, making 43 appearances, scoring three goals, and providing five assists.

Poll : 0 votes