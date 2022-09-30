Bayern Munich not interested in signing Manchester United target - Reports

According to Calciomercato, (h/t ThePeoplesPerson) Manchester United and Bayern Munich were named alongside AS Roma as the teams pursuing Jurrien Timber.

However, journalist Christian Falk has debunked claims about Bayern's alleged interest in the Ajax centre-back. Timber, 21, is one of the most promising central defenders in European football at the moment.

United manager Erik ten Hag tried to bring him to Old Trafford this summer but to no avail, as the player wanted to bolster his chances of playing at the FIFA World Cup in November. Moving to United could have meant that Timber had to bide his time before getting consistent game time.

He is currently a regular starter under manager Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder and has started all 10 of their matches in the 2022-23 campaign so far.

Ten Hag did bolster his defense during his first transfer window as Manchester United boss. Lisandro Martinez, unlike Timber, made the switch from Johan Cruijff ArenA to Old Trafford this summer.

The Argentina international has impressed to an extent where captain Harry Maguire has fallen below him in the pecking order. Alongside Raphael Varane, Martinez has played an important role in his team winning all of their last four league games.

It remains to be seen if Timber is more open to switching allegiances in the January transfer window after the World Cup. However, the Red Devils need to be mindful that a good showing in Qatar with the Netherlands could bloat his valuation even further.

Bayern Munich and Manchester United keen to sign Napoli star

According to Marca (h/t Corriere dello Sport), Bayern Munich and Manchester United hold an interest in Napoli winger Hirving Lozano.

The Mexico international is reportedly dissatisfied with his minutes under manager Luciano Spalletti and has also been linked with RB Leipzig and Everton. Lozano has played just 353 minutes out of a possible 720 for Napoli this season despite featuring in seven out of eight matches for them.

Gli Azzurri, however, would only be willing to entertain offers around the €30 million mark.

Lozano, if he does join the Old Trafford outfit, could go through the same struggle he is going through at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. He will have to compete with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Anthony Elanga for regular playing time down the flanks.

