Bayern Munich are admirers of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, who's also wanted by Arsenal and Chelsea, according to German magazine SPORT BILD.

The Bundesliga giants replaced Julian Nagelsmann with Thomas Tuchel with high hopes in March. However, the move has not gone according to plan, as the club have only won five of their ten games across competitions under the former Chelsea manager.

Tuchel, though, is determined to get Bayern Munich back on track next season. After discussions with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, the tactician has identified midfield and attack as areas that need strengthening this summer. Hence, signing a new defensive midfielder and a goalscorer is high on the Bavarians' agenda.

In attack, Bayern have been credited with an interest in Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen. However, Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani is viewed as a more viable option, as the Nigerian could cost around €150 million. Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane, meanwhile, remains an option for the German giants.

According to the aforementioned source, West Ham star Rice is highly regarded by the Bayern hierarchy. The England international has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the game. He has made 241 appearances across competitions for the Irons, bagging 14 goals and 13 assists.

However, Bayern face stiff competition from Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea for Rice. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has identified the 24-year-old as one of his top targets for the summer. The Blues, meanwhile, are reportedly keen to re-sign the midfielder after letting him join West Ham ten years ago.

Another hurdle in the Bavarians' plans to sign Rice is the fees involved. There have been suggestions that West Ham want a sum in the region of €100 million for the Englishman. Hence, Bayern could be forced to turn to other targets, with Ajax's Edson Alvarez mooted as an option.

Chelsea trio linked with Bayern Munich move

Thomas Tuchel was in charge of Chelsea for a year and a half between 2021 and 2022 before joining Bayern Munich. His connection with the London outfit has seen several Blues stars linked with a move to Bavaria.

Mateo Kovacic is tipped to leave Chelsea as he enters the final year of his contract. Although he has been mooted as an option for Bayern Munich, Tuchel's side are not expected to pursue a deal for him, as they want a more defensive option, as per the said report.

Bayern have discussed the possibility of signing Kai Havertz and Mason Mount to strengthen their attack. However, they do not plan to step up their interest, if the aforementioned report is to be believed.

Meanwhile, Arsenal star Granit Xhaka could join Bayern's league rivals Bayer Leverkusen this summer. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the midfielder is keen to take on a new challenge and will leave the Emirates this summer. Leverkusen are in advanced talks to sign the 30-year-old for €15 million, as per the journalist.

