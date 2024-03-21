Bayern Munich keen on signing Chelsea star amid rumors linking Alphonso Davies with summer move to Real Madrid - Reports

Bayern Munich could potentially lose Alphonso Davies to Real Madrid in the summer, and this has reportedly led them to eye Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen.

Their interest in the Blues' loanee player coincides with rumors that Davies may be heading to the Santiago Bernabeu. This means the Bavarians have to look at selling him now to Real Madrid for some profit before his contract expires in the summer of 2025. If not, they risk losing him for nothing.

Bayern have a recent history of turning to Premier League clubs to sign players, with Harry Kane and Eric Dier as two prominent examples. They are also interested in talents such as Joao Palhinha and Kieran Trippier.

This has led to reports (via HITC) that Bayern are currently concentrating their eyes on Ian Maatsen in an attempt to replace Alphonso Davies this summer. While Maatsen is contracted to Chelsea, he currently plays on loan at Borussia Dortmund. Hence, his Bundesliga experience makes him even more appealing to Bayern.

With his £35 million release clause at Chelsea, Bayern have a firm price to work with if they do make a move for his services. Maatsen has played 27 games this season, with 10 games coming in the Bundesliga.

Joe Cole advises Chelsea to get Modric and Kroos for better leadership, with duo set to leave Real Madrid

Former Chelsea player Joe Cole has urged manager Mauricio Pochettino to acquire Luka Modric and Toni Kroos from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window. Cole thinks the crop of players at Stamford Bridge are inexperienced, and Thiago Silva, the only other senior leader on the squad could leave.

The Blues have increasingly concentrated on acquiring young players. The fact that they sit in 11th in the Premier League demonstrates that lack of experience. Hence, Cole thinks a move for Modric and Kroos should be on the cards as he said (via TeamTalk):

“I’m thinking is Luka Modric out of [contract]? Does he want to come and play in the Premier League for one more year? He’s still doing bits at Real Madrid. And how much has he helped [Eduardo] Camavinga, [Aurelien] Tchouameni, [Federico] Valverde? He would’ve had such an influence on them as players."

Cole added:

"Toni Kroos is 34. Does he want to test himself at his age? Coming over here and helping out this young [Chelsea] squad. They’re just names I’ve thrown off the top of my head, I don’t know their situation.”

If Modric and Kroos don't extend their Real Madrid contracts, they will officially become free agents at the end of the current campaign.