Bayern Munich keen on signing Premier League midfielder after missing out on Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo - Reports

Bundesliga titans Bayern Munich are keen on signing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer, according to German news outlet BILD.

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is allegedly pushing for a new No. 6 after missing out on his preferred targets Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo. Rice is likely to join Arsenal soon, while Caicedo has been heavily linked to Tuchel's former club Chelsea.

With Joshua Kimmich's future with the Bundesliga champions up in the air, the club's transfer committee have reportedly earmarked Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as the new central defensive midfielder for next season.

Hojbjerg had a decent individual season at Tottenham, scoring five goals and providing seven assists in 44 appearances from the center of the pitch. However, he may decide to move on after Spurs finished eighth in the league, missing out on European football.

The 27-year-old's contract expires in 2025, which is reportedly why his agent, Pini Zahavi, wants to offload his player this summer.

Hojbjerg plied his trade for Bayern Munich between 2013 and 2016 as a youngster, making 25 appearances at the club. He also won four trophies with the Bavarians, including two Bundesliga titles. The Denmark international eventually moved to Southampton in 2016 in search of more game time.

Bayern Munich enter race to sign Kim Min-Jae amid Manchester United interest: Reports

According to Foot Mercato, Bayern Munich have entered the race to sign Napoli center-back Kim Min-Jae, despite the South Korean international being heavily linked to Manchester United.

Kim Min-Jae has become one of the best center-back prospects following his sensational season with Napoli. The 26-year-old made 48 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing two assists. He also helped Napoli win their first Serie A title in 33 years after they finished at the top of the table with 90 points, 16 more than Lazio.

Reports stated that Manchester United had triggered his release clause in order to strengthen their own defence, but Foot Mercato has claimed that the Bavarians have now entered the race.

The report details that the Bundesliga champions are willing to offer Kim an £8.5 million salary per year to tempt him away from Old Trafford. Their interest comes after Lucas Hernandez informed the club that he wanted to join PSG (via GOAL), and Benjamin Pavard also being linked away from the club.

Kim Min-Jae would likely be an excellent addition to Thomas Tuchel's squad. However, the South Korean will need to undergo compulsory military service for his country before he can make a decision.

