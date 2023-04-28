Bayern Munich linked with stunning straight swap deal involving Leroy Sane to sign Chelsea star: Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly willing to offer Leroy Sane to Chelsea in exchange for Mateo Kovacic. The Bundesliga side want to sign the midfielder, with Thomas Tuchel keen on a reunion.

As per a report in InterLive, Inter Milan will have to fight hard to sign Kovacic as Bayern Munich have entered the race. They claim that the Bundesliga side will go all out for the Croatian.

They added that the German side are willing to offer Sane to the Blues to get the deal done. The former Manchester City star is not a big part of Tuchel's plans, and they are willing to use him in a straight swap for Kovacic.

Chelsea are ready to part ways with Kovacic as his contract expires next summer. They are yet to hold contract talks with the former Real Madrid star and are listening to offers for him.

Bayern Munich and Inter Milan are not the only clubs interested as Liverpool and Manchester City are also keeping tabs. Reports suggest the Cityzens have already held talks with the Croatian's agent.

Bayern Munich target looking to stay at Chelsea

Mateo Kovacic recently spoke to Chelsea's official club website and claimed that he was happy at the club. He added that it was the longest he has been at a club and is not looking to leave London.

He said:

"I am five years here already, time flies, and I have been at Chelsea the longest of all the clubs. I feel really, really at home. There is nothing to not love in London. My family enjoys it, which makes it easier for me. The food is okay, maybe not like Italy or Spain! But London is amazing. My son goes to nursery here in London, he enjoys it, the people are so nice. I can only say good things about London and England. We feel really great here."

Kovacic added:

"I had the luck to be in great countries, great cities, new cultures, meeting amazing people. I am blessed I could experience so many nice countries. I learned many lessons, but most of all just to respect all people. How they treated me I can just be thankful, and I tried to treat them the same way they treated me. Just be polite as much as I can, which is not always easy, but be myself. When I see where I have been it's really amazing. I'm just thankful for the people I have met. It's been a nice journey."

Kovacic joined the club on loan in 2018 when Thibaut Courtois was sold to Real Madrid and then made his move permanent at the end of the season. He has won the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League during his time at Stamford Bridge.

