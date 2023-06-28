Bayern Munich make crucial Harry Kane decision after having first bid turned down by Tottenham Hotspur: Reports 

Bayern Munich will reportedly make an improved offer for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

According to BBC Sport's Simon Stone, the Bundesliga champions are going to continue their pursuit of Kane with another offer. They reportedly had a £70 million bid for the striker rejected by Spurs.

Tottenham deny that they received the bid from Bayern for the 29-year-old. However, the Bavarians are set to launch a fresh bid and are confident of securing a deal for the prolific frontman.

Harry Kane was in excellent form this past season, scoring 32 goals and providing five assists in 49 games across competitions. His all-around game suits Thomas Tuchel's style of play that he is looking to implement at the Allianz Arena.

The England captain drops back and helps bring others into play. He is regarded as one of Europe's best center forwards. The English forward is out of contract next year and has reportedly already agreed terms with Tuchel's side.

He received interest from Real Madrid earlier this month as they look to replace Karim Benzema. However, the La Liga giants have since turned their attention to Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are long-term admirers but Erik ten Hag is yet to make a concrete move for Kane. The English striker may be headed to Germany if Bayern can find an agreement with Spurs.

Spiderman actor Tom Holland urges Tottenham's Harry Kane to join Real Madrid

Tom Holland wants Harry Kane to head to Real Madrid.

Spiderman star Tom Holland is a Tottenham fan but he wants Harry Kane to leave the Premier League giants. The English actor is eager for the Spurs striker to finally win a trophy, something he hasn't done during his career.

Holland said when asked what he would write in a memo to the forward:

"I'd say go to Madrid. Go and be the best football player in the world that you deserve to be."

He then chose Kane's teammate Son Heung Min as his favorite footballer and advised them both to go win the Champions League with Madrid:

"Son, and I'd say go with him. Go together! Go and win the Champions League together please!"

Kane has struggled for silverware at Tottenham despite being one of the Premier League's greatest frontman. He came close to winning the Champions League in 2019 but the Lilywhites suffered a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the final.

If he were to join Los Blancos he would be playing for 14-time European champions. However, a move to Bayern now seems more likely and they have won the competition six times.

