PSG set staggering price tag on Kylian Mbappe amid Real Madrid interest - Reports

PSG have reportedly set a €200 million price tag on Kylian Mbappe as Real Madrid interest grows. The Ligue1 side are ready to cash in on the forward, who's entering the final 12 months of his contract.

As per Le Parisien, Mbappe will have to decide on his future this summer. PSG are only willing to keep him if he agrees a new deal. The French champions want to recoup more than what they paid AS Monaco to sign the forward They are aware of the interest from Spain, but Marca say that Los Blancos are only willing to offer €120 million.

Mbappe has already spoken about his future and said that he wants to stay in Paris till the end of his contract. However, he has communicated to the Parisians that he will not pen a new deal. He was quoted by PSGTalk as saying:

"Am I going to leave PSG? I've already answered, I've said that my objective is to stay at PSG, that's my only option at the moment. I'm ready to come back when preseason resumes. I didn't think a letter killed anyone or that I had offended anyone."

The report adds that Real Madrid had offered to pay €180 million for Kylian Mbappe in 2021, and PSG hope that the offer is matched.

Real Madrid president took shots at PSG star Kylian Mbappe last summer

Kylian Mbappe was heading to the end of his contract at PSG last summer and was close to joining Real Madrid. However, he made a dramatic late turn and signed a two-year deal with the Parisians, with the option of another year.

The optional year was to be triggered by the Frenchman, who has already communicated to the Parisians that he will not activate it. Madrid president Florentino Perez was not happy with the forward snubbing a move and took shots at him, telling El Chiringuito TV:

"His dream was to play at Real Madrid. We wanted to do it last August, and they didn't let him leave. He kept saying he wanted to play at Madrid, and like 15 days before, he changed the situation.

"This is not the Mbappe I wanted to bring. He is another one, who must have changed his dream. He changes. He is offered other things. He is pressured, and he is already another footballer."

Perez added:

"There is no one at Real Madrid above the club. He is a great player. He can win more than others, but it is a collective sport, and we have values and principles that we cannot change.

"The Mbappe who was going to come here is not this one. If it is, I prefer him to stay at Paris Saint-Germain. I want the one with the dream. Impossible in three years? In three years' time, we'll all be bald? This Mbappe is not my Mbappe."

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with Chelsea and Liverpool by ESPN, but both clubs are not in a position to match the asking price set by PSG.

