Bayern Munich plot move for Manchester City star - Reports

Bayern Munich are plotting a move for Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan next summer, as per 90min.

Gundogan has been a mainstay in the City side since joining from Borussia Dortmund for £24.3 million in 2016.

The German has made 15 appearances across competitions this season, scoring two goals and contributing an assist.

However, the 32-year-old's contract with the Cityzens expires next summer and Pep Guardiola's side are keen to tie him down to a new deal.

If they fail to do so, he may be headed back to the Bundesliga with Bayern looking to lure him to the Allianz Arena.

Gundogan became permanent captain of Manchester City in the summer, succeeding former midfielder Fernandinho in the role.

A decision over the player's future is set to be made after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar but a move back to the Bundesliga is said to be enticing the player.

Gundogan has won four Premier League titles, the FA Cup and four League Cups during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City manager Guardiola has lauded the German's versatility in the past, saying (via the club's official website):

“It is a pleasure to work with people like Ilkay. For me personally and for the team, he is an incredible football player, always grounded.“He likes to be second position and always you can rely on him 100%. He gave us the Premier League. He can play holding midfielder and attacking midfielder. He is so smart, can talk about the world."

Manchester City interested in Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos

Kroos could be reunited with Guardiola

Reports claim that Manchester City are prepared to offer Madrid midfielder Kroos a three-year contract to lure him to the Etihad Stadium.

Kroos' contract with Los Blancos expires next summer and he recently rejected a new deal from the La Liga club.

The German has made 15 appearances across competitions this season, providing three assists.

He has played under Guardiola before at Bayern, where he made 51 appearances under the Spaniard, scoring four goals and contributing nine assists.

Kroos explained his reasons for leaving the Bavarians for Madrid back in 2014, suggesting that he was only considering staying at the Allianz Arena because of Guardiola.

He told the Athletic in 2020 (via Marca):

"I loved playing for him. And, of course, I could have renewed my contract at Bayern. But I didn't believe it would be a good idea to sign an agreement just for the coach."

Kroos has gone on to become one of Europe's most renowned midfielders, boasting great passing range and technical abilities.

He has won five UEFA Champions League trophies, three La Liga titles and three Spanish Super Cups at the Santiago Bernabeu.

