Bayern Munich plotting ambitious double-raid on Barcelona in 2022: Reports

Barcelona could be the subject of a double bid from European rivals Bayern Munich in the summer, according to Fichajes via Barca Universal. As per the report, the Bavarian giants are interested in signing right back Sergino Dest and central midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

Dest signed for Barcelona in 2020 but has so far failed to live up to the hype. Poor performances in big games coupled with the inability to adapt to Xavi's tactics has pushed him down the pecking order with Sergi Roberto now being the preferred choice.

The Catalan club are currently going through financial turmoil and a good offer could convince them to sell the USMNT right back. And, Bayern Munich have been admirers of the attacking full back since his days at Ajax.

If Dest were to move to Munich, he would compete for the right back spot with Benjamin Pavard, a steady defender who can also feature as a center back. Julian Nagelsmann, the Bayern Munich head coach, is on the lookout for an attack-minded full-back and Dest certainly fits the bill.

Another player who's been on the radar of the Bundesliga champions is De Jong. With Corentin Tolisso's contract expiring at the end of the season and Marc Roca also set to be released, Bayern Munich have identified De Jong as the perfect replacement.

Once highly rated and considered one of the irreplacables in the first eleven under Koeman, the 24-year-old is seemingly fighting for his place in the team under Xavi. Below par performances and the emergence of La Masia talents in the form of Nico Gonzalez and Gavi, coupled with the return of Pedri, could relegate him from the starting eleven altogether.

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy Marc-André Ter Stegen has had a terrible decline over the past two hears, Gerard Piqué and Clément Lenglet have been underhwelming…but Frenkie de Jong has been so, so poor this season. If Barcelona can recoup the 75 million+ they spent on him, they should be doing so. Marc-André Ter Stegen has had a terrible decline over the past two hears, Gerard Piqué and Clément Lenglet have been underhwelming…but Frenkie de Jong has been so, so poor this season. If Barcelona can recoup the 75 million+ they spent on him, they should be doing so.

Reportedly, Barcelona are looking to reduce their wage bill and recoup the €75 million they spent on the Dutch midfielder. Whether Bayern will match the asking price remains to be seen.

Barcelona reeling under pressure from financial issues

Barcelona are reeling under pressure from financial woes and the problems only seem to continue. With La Liga having already slashed €300 million from Barcelona's spending limit for the 2021-22 season, the club suffered a mammoth blow when they were knocked out of the Champions League group stage. The elimination has reportedly cost the Catalan giants €20.2 million .

Currently sixth in the table and fighting it out for a Champions League spot, the Catalans are desperate to reinforce a struggling attack in the January transfer window with Ferran Torres of Manchester City emerging as the primary target.

With little to no money to spend on incoming transfers in January and beyond, Barcelona would have no option but to sell out of favor first-team players.

