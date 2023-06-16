Bayern Munich pondering summer move for Manchester City superstar - Reports

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker is reportedly being monitored by Bayern Munich ahead of a potential summer move.

Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg reports that Bayern have shortlisted the 32-year-old and have discussed his potential availability. Walker looks likely to leave the Etihad as he has one year left on his contract.

There is yet to be contact between Manchester City and the Bundesliga champions but Thomas Tuchel's side are keeping tabs. The English right-back was part of the Cityzens side that won the continental treble this season.

Walker made 39 appearances across competitions, providing one assist. He also played as a makeshift centre-back on 14 occasions. However, the veteran defender wasn't always an undisputed starter. He was displaced by 18-year-old Rico Lewis during the season.

The England international was also somewhat surprisingly dropped to the bench in the Champions League final. He came on in the last eight minutes of Manchester City's 1-0 victory over Inter Milan.

Bayern aren't the only side showing an interest in Walker as his former side Sheffield United are also reportedly in pursuit of the defender. Meanwhile, he is also garnering interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Walker has become a City legend during his six years at the Etihad. He has made 254 appearances, winning the Premier League five times, the FA Cup twice, the League Cup on four occasions and now the Champions League.

Tuchel may be looking to strengthen his defense ahead of next season. The Bavarians have opted not to trigger the €70 million buy-option in City defender Joao Cancelo's loan. Therefore, they could instead look to sign his teammate whose future is uncertain.

Manchester City will face Arsenal in Community Shield

Manchester City kickstart the new season at Wembley.

The FA have announced that Manchester City will start the new season with a Community Shield clash with Arsenal on August 6.

The 2023-24 campaign's curtain raiser will take place at Wembley and it will see this past season's two title rivals square off. The winners of the Premier League usually face the winners of the FA Cup but that wasn't possible this time around.

Guardiola's men's treble that saw them win the league and the FA Cup means they will face Premier League runners-up Arsenal. The Cityzens missed out on the Community Shield last season after a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool.

That fixture was played at Leicester City's King Power Stadium but this season's will return to Wembley, per Reuters. It will be the third time City head to the illustrious stadium this year.

