Bayern Munich prefer to sell Robert Lewandowski to PSG or Chelsea over Barcelona: Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly keen to sell star striker Robert Lewandowski to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) or Chelsea instead of Barcelona due to their financial reliability.

Lewandowski has been the subject of intense transfer speculation after expressing his desire to leave the Bundesliga champions this summer. With just 12 months left on his current deal, Bayern Munich are interested in cashing in on the 33-year-old instead of letting him go for free next summer.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with the Polish marksman in recent months but have failed to reach an agreement with Bayern Munich so far.

According to SPORT1, Barcelona are set to fax a fourth and final offer for the services of Lewandowski to the Bavarians this week. The report also states that if the new bid is in the region of €50 million, the club hierarchy in Munich will sit down with Blaugrana sporting director Mateu Alemany to discuss a potential deal.

Owing to Barcelona's financial issues and their urgent requirement of cash to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus, Bayern Munich are interested in selling the Pole to Chelsea or PSG. Both the aforementioned clubs are currently in the market for a striker and have already expressed an interest in the player.

Lewandowski and his advisor Pini Zahavi have clarified that they do not want to listen to offers from other clubs apart from Barcelona. As per the report, the former Borussia Dortmund man wants a move to Spain, where he is expected to be offered a three-year contract.

Meanwhile, the Xavi Hernandez-coached side have already signed three players this summer. Barcelona have bagged forward Raphinha from Leeds United for an initial €58 million fee. The club have also announced the signings of midfielder Franck Kessie and defender Andreas Christensen on free transfers.

The Blaugrana have also been linked with Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva (via Mundo Deportivo) and Real Betis playmaker Nabil Fekir (via BeSoccer Betis).

Serge Gnabry set to sign new contract at Bayern Munich

The record Bundesliga winners are edging closer to agreeing a new deal with forward Serge Gnabry, according to Kicker. The 27-year-old, who is in the final year of his contract, has been linked with Chelsea and Arsenal this summer.

Gnabry is reportedly satisfied with Bayern Munich's latest offer and is expected to commit his future to the club until the end of the 2026-27 season.

