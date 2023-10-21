Bayern Munich set to hand Barcelona a massive blow by making first move for €100 million-rated star - Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly looking to beat Barcelona to the signing of Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Florian Wirtz.

According to El Nacional, Bayern are emerging as Barca's main competitor for the 2023 Golden Boy nominee. The 20-year-old is on Thomas Tuchel's list of the priorities with the German coach seeing him as an ideal acquisition.

There is uncertainty over the futures of Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane with regard to their contracts. The Bundesliga giants are struggling to agree on new deals with their two superstars. Meanwhile, Thomas Muller is now in the twilight of his career and the Bavarians look as though they want to freshen up their attack.

Wirtz is viewed as a future world-class talent and has majorly impressed under Xabi Alonso at BayArena. The Germany international made his debut for Leverkusen in 2020 and has since become a breakout star.

The versatile attacker, who can play as an attacking midfielder and second striker, has bagged 26 goals and 34 assists in 113 games for Leverkusen. He's started this season very strong with three goals and four assists in 10 games across competitions.

However, Wirtz is in Barcelona sights with president Joan Laporta viewing the German youngster as a 'magnificent attacking reinforcement'. It's claimed that the midfielder has aspirations of playing for the Blaugrana.

The former FC Koln youngster's idol is Barca great Lionel Messi and he could follow in the footsteps of his hero by arriving at Camp Nou. However, the Catalan giants will have to fork out a hefty €100 million fee for his signature.

Wirtz has four years left on his contract with Leverkusen so the Bundesliga side are under no pressure to sell. Barcelona and Bayern are joined in the race for the 12-cap Germany attacker by Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Manchester City.

Roberto Martinez claims Barcelona have helped Joao Felix reignite his career

Joao Felix has flourished with the Blaugrana.

Barcelona signed Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid in the summer and the Portugal international has impressed. The 23-year-old has bagged three goals and as many assists in eight games across competitions.

Felix was on the outskirts of Diego Simeone's first team prior to the move. Moreover, he endured a dismal loan spell at Chelsea in the second half of last season, managing four goals in 20 games across competitions.

However, Felix's superb form for Barcelona has carried over to Portugal's national team. He's conjured up two goals and one assist in Selecao's last three Euro 2024 qualifiers since joining Xavi's side.

Roberto Martinez has credited Barca with the 2019 Golden Boy winner's recent transformation. The Portugal boss said (via SportsMole):

"Barcelona have given Felix another dimension. I've not seen many players who can play inside, but also on the wing, and have the capacity to take on players with a good understanding of his teammates."

Felix is enjoying his football at Barca but it must still be seen if he'll join the Catalan giants permanently at the end of the season. Atleti reportedly value the winger at €80 million.