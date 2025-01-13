Bayern Munich set to rival Chelsea in race to sign Manchester United ace amid doubt over Old Trafford future: Reports

Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Kobbie Mainoo if the Englishman decides to leave Manchester United, as per Tribal Football. Mainoo's contract with the Red Devils will expire in the summer of 2027 but United are keen to tie the 19-year-old on a new deal.

However, Mainoo is not interested in signing a new deal as he's uncertain about his future at Old Trafford. Additionally, the English midfielder is demanding a salary of around £200,000 a week, and head coach Ruben Amorim has challenged him to show that he deserves to be a top earner at the club.

As per the aforementioned report, if Kobbie Mainoo continues to demand the same pay, the Red Devils might consider letting him go. The 19-year-old made his senior debut for the Red Devils during their 3-0 victory over Charlton Athletic in January 2023. Since then, Mainoo has played 53 matches for United, bagging five goals and one assist across all competitions.

Trending

With his recent performances, the Englishman has become a top prospect. The 19-year-old was also called up by former England national team coach Gareth Southgate ahead of the 2024 European Championships, where he played six matches.

Enzo Maresca's Chelsea have invested in young players such as Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, and more in the last few years. The Blues see Mainoo as a future investment while Bayern Munich are also considering a move for the Englishman in favorable circumstances.

Serie A giants make €45 million bid for Manchester United star: Reports

Arsenal v Manchester United - Emirates FA Cup Third Round - Source: Getty

Napoli have reportedly offered a €45 million including bonuses bid for Argentine attacker Alejandro Garnacho in the winter transfer window, as per Alfredo Pedulla of SportItalia via Football Italia. Garnacho's offer is made up of €40 million plus €5 million in bonuses.

Alejandro Garnacho joined Manchester United's youth team in October 2020 from Atletico Madrid. Since then, he has made 116 appearances for the Red Devils, bagging 23 goals and 14 assists across all competitions. However, the Argentine attacker hasn't been a guaranteed starter for Ruben Amorim's side.

As per the aforementioned report, Antonio Conte sees Alejandro Garnacho as a replacement for Georgian attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who can leave Napoli this month or at the end of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback