Bayern Munich squad shocked by Sadio Mane's lack of technical skill, isolated after Sane incident - Reports

Bayern Munich squad is reported to be shocked by forward Sadio Mane's lack of technical ability. The Senegal international also finds himself isolated at the club following his spat with Leroy Sane last month.

Mane has endured a difficult debut season at Bayern Munich, both on and off the pitch, following his €32 million move from Liverpool. The former Southampton forward was the subject of controversy following an altercation with teammate Leroy Sane.

Mane reportedly punched Sane in the dressing room after Bayern's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie. The Senegal international was suspended and fined heavily for his action.

In a report from Sport Bild reporters Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk, it has now been claimed that Mane finds himself isolated at Bayern Munich. He could even be allowed to leave this summer.

The Bavarian giants are looking to bring striker Victor Osimhen from Napoli in a swap deal with Mane, while Chelsea are also interested in the forward. The report claimed:

"Sadio Mané has been isolated in the team since the incident with Sané and is allowed to leave. Bayern would welcome a swap with Osimhen, but Napoli are unlikely to pay Mané’s wages. An alternative could be Chelsea, who have recently expressed interest."

The report further added:

"Mané is largely isolated from the team except for his national teammate Bouna Sarr. The personnel plans under Tuchel provide for 1-2 outfield players to leave the club. Mané is one of them."

As per the report, Bayern Munich players have also been taken aback by Mane's lack of technical prowess.

"Sadio Mané has had a difficult time in the team. Teammates wonder about his technical deficits. The scouts were aware of these, but they took a back seat to Mané’s greed and desire to score goals. Currently, Mané lacks both."

Mane has scored just 12 goals and produced five assists in 35 appearances across competitions for Bayern this campaign.

Premier League giants interested in Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane

Chelsea have reportedly shown an interest in signing former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich this summer.

The German giants are believed to be planning to sell the winger just a year after signing him from Liverpool for €32 million. According to journalist Christian Falk, Chelsea have emerged as surprise contenders for the signing of Mane.

It has also been claimed that the Blues might not face much competition for the signature of the Senegalese ace. Mane still has over two years remaining on his current contract with the Bavarian giants. He could therefore cost a fortune even though he is 31 years of age now.

